In Stardew Valley, farming crops isn't your only shot an agricultural empire. Break out the tackle box, bait, and lures and head to your nearest watering hole to catch a vast array of fish. There are many types of fish available in Stardew Valley. The types are often dependent on the location in which you are fishing. See the list below to find all types of fish available in Stardew Valley. Click on the individual item for further details.

Icon

Name

Category

Location

stardew-valley-albacore

Albacore

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-anchovy

Anchovy

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-angler

Angler

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-blobfish

Blobfish

Fish

Night Market

stardew-valley-blue-discus

Blue Discus

Fish

Ginger Island

stardew-valley-bream

Bream

Fish

River

stardew-valley-bullhead

Bullhead

Fish

Mountain Lake

stardew-valley-carp

Carp

Fish

stardew-valley-catfish

Catfish

Fish

stardew-valley-chub

Chub

Fish

stardew-valley-clam

Clam

Fish

Foraging

stardew-valley-cockle

Cockle

Fish

Foraging

stardew-valley-crab

Crab

Fish

Crab Pot

stardew-valley-crayfish

Crayfish

Fish

Crab Pot

stardew-valley-crimsonfish

Crimsonfish

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-dorado

Dorado

Fish

River

stardew-valley-eel

Eel

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-flounder

Flounder

Fish

stardew-valley-ghostfish

Ghostfish

Fish

Mines

stardew-valley-glacierfish

Glacierfish

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-glacierfish-jr

Glacierfish Jr.

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-halibut

Halibut

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-herring

Herring

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-ice-pip

Ice Pip

Fish

Mines

stardew-valley-largemouth-bass

Largemouth Bass

Fish

Mountain Lake

stardew-valley-lava-eel

Lava Eel

Fish

stardew-valley-legend

Legend

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-legend-ii

Legend II

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-lingcod

Lingcod

Fish

stardew-valley-lionfish

Lionfish

Fish

Ginger Island

stardew-valley-lobster

Lobster

Fish

Crab Pot

stardew-valley-midnight-carp

Midnight Carp

Fish

stardew-valley-midnight-squid

Midnight Squid

Fish

Night Market

stardew-valley-ms-angler

Ms. Angler

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-mussel

Mussel

Fish

Foraging

stardew-valley-mutant-carp

Mutant Carp

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-octopus

Octopus

Fish

stardew-valley-oyster

Oyster

Fish

Foraging

stardew-valley-perch

Perch

Fish

stardew-valley-periwinkle

Periwinkle

Fish

Crab Pot

stardew-valley-pike

Pike

Fish

stardew-valley-pufferfish

Pufferfish

Fish

stardew-valley-radioactive-carp

Radioactive Carp

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-rainbow-trout

Rainbow Trout

Fish

stardew-valley-red-mullet

Red Mullet

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-red-snapper

Red Snapper

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-salmon

Salmon

Fish

River

stardew-valley-sandfish

Sandfish

Fish

Desert

stardew-valley-sardine

Sardine

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-scorpion-carp

Scorpion Carp

Fish

Desert

stardew-valley-sea-cucumber

Sea Cucumber

Fish

stardew-valley-shad

Shad

Fish

River

stardew-valley-shrimp

Shrimp

Fish

Crab Pot

stardew-valley-slimejack

Slimejack

Fish

Mutant Bug Lair

stardew-valley-smallmouth-bass

Smallmouth Bass

Fish

stardew-valley-snail

Snail

Fish

Crab Pot

stardew-valley-son-of-crimsonfish

Son of Crimsonfish

Fish

Legendary

stardew-valley-spook-fish

Spook Fish

Fish

Night Market

stardew-valley-squid

Squid

Fish

The Beach

stardew-valley-stingray

Stingray

Fish

Ginger Island

stardew-valley-stonefish

Stonefish

Fish

Mines

stardew-valley-sturgeon

Sturgeon

Fish

Mountain Lake

stardew-valley-sunfish

Sunfish

Fish

River

stardew-valley-super-cucumber

Super Cucumber

Fish

stardew-valley-tiger-trout

Tiger Trout

Fish

River

stardew-valley-tilapia

Tilapia

Fish

stardew-valley-tuna

Tuna

Fish

stardew-valley-void-salmon

Void Salmon

Fish

Witch's Swamp

stardew-valley-walleye

Walleye

Fish

stardew-valley-woodskip

Woodskip

Fish

Secret Woods