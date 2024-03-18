In Stardew Valley, farming crops isn't your only shot an agricultural empire. Break out the tackle box, bait, and lures and head to your nearest watering hole to catch a vast array of fish. There are many types of fish available in Stardew Valley. The types are often dependent on the location in which you are fishing. See the list below to find all types of fish available in Stardew Valley. Click on the individual item for further details.