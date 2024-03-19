Tools are essential when it comes to life in Stardew Valley. After all, you can't exactly catch a fish without a rod or cut grass without a scythe. There are a number of tools at your disposal that will help you complete various tasks. Below is a list of all Tools available in Stardew Valley. Click on an individual item for further details.

Icon

Name

Category

Donation

stardew-valley-auto-grabber

Auto-Grabber

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-auto-petter

Auto-Petter

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-bamboo-pole

Bamboo Pole

Tool

Fishing

stardew-valley-copper-pan

Copper Pan

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-fiberglass-rod

Fiberglass Rod

Tool

Fishing

stardew-valley-golden-scythe

Golden Scythe

Tool

Basic

stardew-valley-hay-hopper

Hay Hopper

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-heater

Heater

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-incubator

Incubator

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-iridium-rod

Iridium Rod

Tool

Fishing

stardew-valley-milk-pail

Milk Pail

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-scythe

Scythe

Tool

Basic

stardew-valley-shears

Shears

Tool

Other

stardew-valley-training-rod

Training Rod

Tool

Fishing