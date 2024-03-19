Stardew Valley may be a farming life sim, but it's not exactly rooted in reality. Totems can be found throughout the game, and they offer magical benefits such as teleportation or changing the weather. There are a handful of totems available in Stardew Valley. See the full list below of totems. Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Name

Category

Donation

stardew-valley-mini-obelisk

Mini-Obelisk

Totem

Other

stardew-valley-rain-totem

Rain Totem

Totem

Other

stardew-valley-return-scepter

Return Scepter

Totem

Permanent Teleporter

stardew-valley-warp-totem-beach

Warp Totem: Beach

Totem

Warp

stardew-valley-warp-totem-desert

Warp Totem: Desert

Totem

Warp

stardew-valley-warp-totem-farm

Warp Totem: Farm

Totem

Warp

stardew-valley-warp-totem-island

Warp Totem: Island

Totem

Warp

stardew-valley-warp-totem-mountains

Warp Totem: Mountains

Totem

Warp