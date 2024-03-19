In Stardew Valley, there are several types of items that you can utilize. One such item is trash. That's right, and sure, it sounds a little odd. But you know the saying: "One man's trash..." With that said, trash can actually be recycled into more useful parts and materials. It can also be sold even though it's likely not worth much. Don't expect to hit it big simply by collecting trash when fishing. However, trash certainly has its use. See the below list for all trash within Stardew Valley. Click on a specific item for further details.