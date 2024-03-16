Key Takeaways Some items in Stardew Valley can be gifted to increase Friendship Hearts with villagers.

There are a LOT of items in Stardew Valley. Many of these items can be gifted to villagers in order to increase Friendship Hearts with them, and in the case of bachelor or bachelorette characters – to romance them. It can get a bit tricky at times, though, because not all characters like all the same things. This list, however, is safe to gift to anyone in the game, barring some exceptions. For the sake of clarity, we are excluding feelings on Eggs (except Void Egg), Milk, non-Tree Fruit, and most Foraged Items on this list because they are so varied from villager to villager. The only exceptions we are including in this list are if a Villager hates a universally loved, liked, or neutral item, or if a villager loves a universally disliked or hated item. Now, with that out of the way, let's get to the guide!

Universal Loves

This is a list of items that almost every villager loves to receive as a gift. These items are guaranteed to give the most points (80, with no multipliers) towards your relationship with the villager you gifted to. These items are usually rather difficult to obtain. When given a loved gift, villagers usually respond with a heart dialogue bubble.

Universal Likes

These items award fewer friendship points than a loved gift, but still increase friendship by 45 points (a little more than half of a loved gift). These items, thankfully, are usually easier to get, and do not trigger a special dialogue bubble.

Item Type Item Name Exceptions Artisan Goods Honey, Wine, Pale Ale, Beer, Mead, Cheese, Goat Cheese, Coffee, Green Tea, Juice, Cloth, Mayonnaise, Duck Mayonnaise, Dinosaur Mayonnaise, Truffle Oil, All Pickles, Jelly, Caviar, Aged Roe Jas, Sebastian, Vincent : Hates All (some exceptions)

: Hates All (some exceptions) Leo, Penny : Hates Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Wine

: Hates Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Wine Maru : Hates Honey, All Pickles

: Hates Honey, All Pickles Sam : Hates Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, All Pickles

: Hates Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, All Pickles Shane: Hates All Pickles Cooking Items Omelet, Salad, Cheese Cauliflower, Baked Fish, Parsnip Soup, Vegetable Medley, Complete Breakfast, Fried Calamari, Lucky Lunch, Friend Mushroom, Pizza, Bean Hotpot, Glazed Yams, Carp Surprise, Hashbrowns, Pancakes, Salmon Dinner, Fish Taco, Crispy Bass, Pepper Poppers, Tom Kha Soup, Trout Soup, Chocolate Cake, Pink Cake, Rhubarb Pie, Cookie, Spaghetti, Fried Eel, Spicy Eel, Sashimi, Maki Roll, Tortilla, Red Plate, Eggplant Parmesan, Rice Pudding, Ice Cream, Blueberry Tart, Autumns Bounty, Pumpkin Soup, Super Meal, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Farmer’s Lunch, Survival Burger, Dish O’ The Sea, Miners Treat, Roots Platter, Triple Shot Espresso, Algae Soup, Pale Broth, Plum Pudding, Artichoke Dip, Stir Fry, Roasted Hazelnuts, Pumpkin Pie, Radish Salad, Fruit Salad, Blackberry Cobbler, Cranberry Candy, Bruschetta, Coleslaw, Fiddlehead Risotto, Poppyseed Muffin, Chowder, Fish Stew, Escargot, Lobster Bisque, Maple Bar, Crabcakes, Shrimp Cocktail, Ginger Ale, Banana Pudding, Mango Sticky Rice, Poi, Tropical Curry, Squid Ink Ravioli Emily : Hates Fish Taco, Maki Roll, Salmon Dinner, Sashimi

: Hates Fish Taco, Maki Roll, Salmon Dinner, Sashimi Evelyn : Hates Fried Eel, Maki Roll, Sashimi, Spicy Eel, Trout Soup

: Hates Fried Eel, Maki Roll, Sashimi, Spicy Eel, Trout Soup Gus : Hates Coleslaw

: Hates Coleslaw Jas, Leo, Vincent : Hates Triple Shot Espresso

: Hates Triple Shot Espresso Kent : Hates Algae Soup, Sashimi, Tortilla

: Hates Algae Soup, Sashimi, Tortilla Leah : Hates Hashbrowns, Pancakes, Pizza

: Hates Hashbrowns, Pancakes, Pizza Pierre : Hates Parsnip Soup, Tortilla

: Hates Parsnip Soup, Tortilla Sebastian: Hates Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Omelet Flowers Including farmed flowers only, no foraged or Wild Seed varieties. Sunflower, Tulip, Summer Spangle, Fairy Rose, Blue Jazz Minerals Earth Crystal, Frozen Tear, Fire Quartz (Quartz is an exclusion here, as villagers' opinions are very varied) Gems Not including Gems obtained from any processed Geode All, excluding Prismatic Shard Tree Fruits Apricot, Cherry, Orange, Peach, Apple, Pomegranate Vegetables Including farmed only, no foraged or Wild Seed varieties. Amaranth, Artichoke, Beet, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, Corn, Eggplant, Garlic, Green Bean, Kale, Parsnip, Potato, Pumpkin, Radish, Red Cabbage, Taro Root, Tomato, Yam Elliot : Hates Amaranth

: Hates Amaranth Evelyn : Hates Garlic

: Hates Garlic Pierre: Hates Corn, Garlic Miscellaneous Life Elixir, Maple Syrup, Piña Colada Jas, Leo, Penny, Sebastian, Vincent: Hates Piña Colada

Universal Neutrals

Below is a list of items that most all villagers will have a neutral reaction toward, and these items will award 20 friendship points (with no multipliers) when gifted, barring exceptions. When gifted, these items do not trigger a special dialogue bubble.

Item Exceptions Bread Leah: Hates Clam Evelyn: Hates Coral Evelyn, Harvey: Hates Duck Feather Fried Egg Hops Leo, Penny: Hates Nautilus Shell Harvey: Hates Rainbow Shell Harvey: Hates Roe Squid Ink Sweet Gem Berry Tea Leaves Truffle Maru: Hates Wheat Wool

Universal Dislikes

The following list are items that will decrease friendship by 20 points (with no multipliers) when gifted to villagers, barring exceptions. When gifted, these items do not trigger a special dialogue bubble.

Item Type Item Exceptions Building Materials Battery Packs, Clay, Fiber, Hardwood, Stone, Wood Maru: Loves Battery Packs Fish This list does not include fish caught during the Night Market Event, and Legendary Fish I & II. Fishing Pole : Pufferfish, Anchovy, Tuna, Sardine, Bream, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Rainbow Trout, Walleye, Perch, Catfish, Pike, Sunfish, Red Mullet, Herring, Eel, Octopus, Red Snapper, Squid, Sea Cucumber, Super Cucumber, Ghostfish, Stonefish, Ice Pip, Lava Eel, Sandfish, Scorpion Carp, Flounder, Midnight Carp, Sturgeon, Tiger Trout, Bullhead, Tilapia, Chub, Dorado, Albacore, Shad, Lingcod, Halibut, Woodskip, Void Salmon, Slimejack, Stingray, Lionfish, Blue Discus

: Pufferfish, Anchovy, Tuna, Sardine, Bream, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Rainbow Trout, Walleye, Perch, Catfish, Pike, Sunfish, Red Mullet, Herring, Eel, Octopus, Red Snapper, Squid, Sea Cucumber, Super Cucumber, Ghostfish, Stonefish, Ice Pip, Lava Eel, Sandfish, Scorpion Carp, Flounder, Midnight Carp, Sturgeon, Tiger Trout, Bullhead, Tilapia, Chub, Dorado, Albacore, Shad, Lingcod, Halibut, Woodskip, Void Salmon, Slimejack, Stingray, Lionfish, Blue Discus Crab pot: Lobster, Crayfish, Crab, Cockle, Mussel, Shrimp, Periwinkle, Oyster Abigail : Loves Pufferfish

: Loves Pufferfish Elliot : Loves Lobster

: Loves Lobster Penny : Loves Sandfish

: Loves Sandfish Willy : Loves Catfish, Octopus, Sea Cucumber, Sturgeon

: Loves Catfish, Octopus, Sea Cucumber, Sturgeon Wizard: Loves Super Cucumber Miscellaneous Cave Carrot, Driftwood, Field Snack, Jack-O-Lantern, Oak Resin, Oil, Pine Tar, Qi Fruit, Rice, Solar Essence, Spring Onion, Tea Set, Unmilled Rice, Vinegar, Void Egg, Void Essence, Wheat Flour, All Artifacts, All Bombs, All Crafted Flooring & Paths, All Fencing, All Geode Minerals & Geodes & Smelted Ore, All Seeds, All Sprinklers, All Tackle Clint : Loves Gold Bar, Iridium Bar, Omni Geode

: Loves Gold Bar, Iridium Bar, Omni Geode Dwarf : Loves Lemon Stone, Omni Geode

: Loves Lemon Stone, Omni Geode Krobus : Loves Iridium Bar, Void Egg

: Loves Iridium Bar, Void Egg Maru : Loves Gold Bar, Iridium Bar

: Loves Gold Bar, Iridium Bar Sam : Loves Tigerseye

: Loves Tigerseye Sebastian : Loves Obsidian, Void Egg

: Loves Obsidian, Void Egg Willy : Loves Iridium Bar

: Loves Iridium Bar Wizard: Loves Solar Essence, Void Essence

Universal Hates

The following list are items that will decrease friendship by 40 points (with no multipliers) when you give them as a gift (so we encourage you to not give them to someone you are romancing or is beneficial to you!). When a villager receives a hated gift, they respond with a hate dialogue bubble.

Item Type Item Exceptions Monster Loot Slime, Bug Meat, Bat Wing Junk Items that can be found when looting villager trash bins and fishing. Trash, Driftwood, Soggy Newspaper, Broken CD, Broken Glasses, Joja Cola, Rotten Plant Miscellaneous Artifact Trove, Bug Steak, Carp, Copper Ore, Crab Pot, Dragon Tooth, Drum Block, Energy Tonic, Error Item, Explosive Ammo, Fairy Dust, Flute Bloc, Grass Starter, Green Algae, Golden Coconut, Hay, Iron Ore, Journal Scrap, Monster Musk, Muscle Remedy, Oil of Garlic, Poppy, Qi Seasoning, Radioactive Bar, Radioactive Ore, Rain Totem, Red Mushroom, Sap, Sea Urchin, Seafoam Pudding, Seaweed, Secret Note, Slime Egg (any color), Snail, Strange Bun, Sugar, Torch, Treasure Chest, Void Mayonnaise, White Algae, All Warp Totems, All Bait, All Fossils Krobus : Loves Void Mayonnaise

: Loves Void Mayonnaise Maru : Loves Radioactive Bar

: Loves Radioactive Bar Penny : Loves Poppy

: Loves Poppy Vincent: Loves Snail

And that is all the Universal Gifts in the game!