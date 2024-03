Stardew Valley is populated with the most colorful characters. During your journey, you'll cross paths with several villagers that belong to Pelican Town. Many of these villagers will be going about their day. But when you interact with them, many can offer you quests or rewards. Additionally, they all have their own personalities. Below is a list of all villagers in Stardew Valley. They're all segregated by bachelors, bachelorettes, and villagers that you cannot court.

Bachelor

Icon Name Category Type Alex Villager Bachelor Elliott Villager Bachelor Harvey Villager Bachelor Sam Villager Bachelor Sebastian Villager Bachelor Shane Villager Bachelor

Bachelorette

Icon Name Category Type Abigail Villager Bachelorette Emily Villager Bachelorette Haley Villager Bachelorette Leah Villager Bachelorette Maru Villager Bachelorette Penny Villager Bachelorette

Non-giftable

Non-marriageable