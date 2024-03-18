In Stardew Valley, there are a number of keys and "unlock" items that can be obtained that are stored in your wallet. These items unlock special locations. The list below contains all the special unlocks available in Stardew Valley. Click on a specific item for further details.

Icon

Name

Category

Location

stardew-valley-bears-knowledge

Bear's Knowledge

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-club-card

Club Card

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-dark-talisman

Dark Talisman

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-dwarvish-translation-guide

Dwarvish Translation Guide

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-key-to-the-town

Key To The Town

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-magic-ink

Magic Ink

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-magnifying-glass

Magnifying Glass

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-rusty-key

Rusty Key

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-skull-key

Skull Key

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-special-charm

Special Charm

Wallet

Special

stardew-valley-spring-onion-mastery

Spring Onion Mastery

Wallet

Special