If The Legend of Zelda has taught us anything, it's that it's dangerous to go alone. Take a weapon to ensure you can fight and slay any unsavory creature in your path. After all, this is one way in which you can obtain some of the game's best loot. Stardew Valley has a few options available in the way of weaponry. Below you will find a list of all available weaponry in the game. Click on an individual item for further details.

Clubs

Daggers

Slingshot

Sword

Unobtainable