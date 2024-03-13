Key Takeaways Learn Caroline's daily schedule for easy friendship hearts!

Give Caroline loved items like Fish Tacos and Green Tea.

Avoid disliked items like Amaranth and Duck Mayonnaise.

Embark on a journey through Pelican Town, the charming setting of Stardew Valley, where Caroline resides as a beloved villager. As the wife of Pierre, the proprietor of Pierre’s General Store, and the nurturing mother of Abigail, Caroline plays a significant role in the community. In this guide, we delve deep into Caroline's character, providing insights to foster a strong friendship. Whether you're a newcomer to Stardew Valley or a seasoned player looking to unlock Caroline's Heart Events, this comprehensive resource is tailored to enhance your gaming experience. Discover the secrets to building rapport with Caroline, unraveling her backstory, and triggering memorable interactions that enrich your virtual journey. Join us as we explore the depths of Pelican Town and forge lasting bonds with its endearing residents, starting with the enigmatic Caroline.

Caroline's Daily Schedule

This is Caroline's daily routine in the game, prioritized from the top down. So, for example, if it is raining, that will override all schedules following it, but it will not override her schedule for Fall 25, since that is above it. It is also worth noting that after the Beach Resort on Ginger Island is unlocked, Caroline may randomly spend the day there. After leaving the Island at 6pm, Caroline will immediately go home to bed. Caroline never visits the Resort on Festival days or her checkup day at Harvey's Clinic (Fall 25).

Fall 25 Yearly Health Checkup 8:00 am In the kitchen of her house. 10:00 am Leaves the kitchen, walks to her bedroom. 12:00 pm Walks to Harvey's Clinic and stands in waiting room. 1:30 pm Moves to the left examination room in Harvey's Clinic. 4:00 pm Returns home and stands in her living room. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Winter 16 Night Market Event 8:00 am In the kitchen of her house. 12:00 pm Walks to an aisle of the general store. 1:30 pm Goes to stand in the town square. 4:00 pm Leaves the town square to attend the Night Market. 11:30 pm Leaves the Night Market to return home and sleep.

Rainy Day 8:00 am In the kitchen of her house. 12:00 pm Walks to an aisle of the general store. 1:30 pm Walks to her bedroom and reads next to her bookcase. 4:00 pm Leaves bedroom to stand in the living room. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Tuesday Aerobics Class 8:00 am In her living room, near the uppermost dresser. 10:30 am Moves more towards the middle of the living room. 1:00 pm Caroline exercises with the Aerobics class in her living room. 4:00 pm Aerobics class ends, she stands in the living room, chatting with her classmates. 6:10 pm Walks to kitchen and eats some cookies. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Wednesday 8:00 am In the kitchen of her house. 10:00 am In her sunroom, near her tea sapling. 12:00 pm Walks to the fountain to the west of the Community Center. 5:00 pm Returns home and stands in her living room. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Friday 8:00 am In the kitchen of her house. 10:00 am In her sunroom, near her tea sapling. 12:00 pm Goes to the Museum to read between some bookshelves. 5:00 pm Returns home and chills in her living room. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Saturday After Community Center is restored 8:00 am In the kitchen of her house. 11:00 am Walks to Community Center and stands in the reading area in the main room. 5:00 pm Returns home and relaxes in her living room. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Sunday 9:00 am Stands in her bedroom. 10:40 am Moves one space over to stand in front of her bookshelf. 1:30 pm Walks to an aisle of the general store. 2:40 pm Leaves home to stand below the tree south of the Community Center. 6:30 pm Returns home to stand in her bedroom. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Regular Schedule When it is not any of the above days 8:00 am In the kitchen of her house. 10:00 am In her sunroom, near her tea sapling. 12:00 pm Walks to an aisle of the general store. 1:30 pm Leaves home to hangout in town square with Jodi. 4:00 pm Returns home and relaxes in her living room. 9:00 pm Goes to bed.

Giving Caroline a Gift

Caroline is a very dynamic character, and has a lot of things she likes and loves, and seemingly the same amount of things she dislikes as well. Below we outlined every item with her feelings toward each - and what she says when she receives them. So, this will make weekly gift giving a piece of cake. Make sure to give her a gift on Winter 7 especially - that's her birthday!

Loves

You're giving this... to me? I'm speechless!

All items universally loved by all the villagers.

Fish Tacos, Green Tea, Summer Spangle, Tropical Curry

Likes

Oh, goodness! Are you sure?

All items universally liked by the villagers – except Amaranth, Duck Mayonnaise, and Mayonnaise (she dislikes those items).

Daffodils, Tea Leaves

Neutrals

Oh, that’s sweet. Thank you.

All items that all villagers are universally neutral to – except Tea Leaves (she likes these).

All Eggs – except Void Eggs

The following fruits: Blackberry, Blueberry, Cactus Fruit, Coconut, Crystal Fruit, Grape, Spice Berry, Strawberry, Hot Pepper, Hops

Milk

Dislikes

No, no, no...

All items universally disliked by all villagers.

The following farmed items and animal products: Amaranth, Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise.

The following foraged items: Chantarelle, Common Mushroom, Dandelion, Ginger, Hazelnut, Holly, Leek, Magma Cap, Morel, Purple Mushroom, Snow Yam, Wild Horseradish, Winter Root

Hates

This is absolute junk. I'm offended.

All items universally hated by all villagers.

Quartz

Salmonberry

In conclusion, delving into Caroline's character in Stardew Valley unveils a wealth of enriching experiences and heartwarming interactions. By befriending this integral member of Pelican Town, players not only unlock valuable insights into her life but also cultivate a deeper sense of connection to the vibrant community. Through our guide, we've provided comprehensive strategies and tips to streamline the process of earning friendship hearts with Caroline, thereby facilitating the triggering of her memorable Heart Events. Whether it's sharing a cup of tea in her cozy home or exchanging thoughtful gifts at the local store, each interaction with Caroline is an opportunity to uncover new facets of her personality and strengthen the bonds of friendship.

As players traverse the seasons of Stardew Valley, they'll find solace and joy in the enduring friendships forged with characters like Caroline. Beyond mere gameplay mechanics, these relationships serve as a testament to the game's immersive storytelling and the enduring appeal of its diverse cast. So, as you continue your journey in Pelican Town, remember the significance of nurturing relationships with its residents, with Caroline standing as a shining example of the rewards awaiting those who invest in the bonds of friendship.