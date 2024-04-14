Key Takeaways Gain entry to the Dwarf's Cave by upgrading your pickaxe to steel level or using explosive bombs.

Collect the Dwarvish scrolls to understand the Dwarf's speech and be able to communicate and give them gifts.

The Dwarf is easy to befriend because they stay in their cave all day, every day - visit regularly, chat, and gift to build friendship.

In the wonderful world of Stardew Valley, even the most elusive residents can become your friends! One of these characters is the Dwarf, who lives in the cave next to the mine. If you're looking to become friends with the Dwarf, you've come to the right place. Follow these steps to unlocking the Dwarf's cave and gift them things they like, and you'll know the secrets of the underground in no time!

Access the Dwarf's Cave

Before you can even think about befriending the Dwarf you need to gain access to their cave. At first, the entrance is blocked by an unbreakable rock. But fear not! Upgrade your pickaxe to at least steel level, and you'll be able to smash through that obstacle. Alternatively, if you're feeling explosive, a Cherry Bomb or a stronger bomb will do the trick.

Learn to Speak Dwarvish

Upon entering the cave, you'll encounter the Dwarf, who speaks in the ancient language of Dwarvish. Unfortunately, you won't be able to understand a word they're saying. To remedy this, you must collect the four Dwarvish scrolls hidden within the mines. Once you've donated these scrolls to the museum, Gunther will reward you with the Dwarvish Translation Guide . With this guide in hand, you'll finally be able to comprehend the Dwarf's speech. You won't have to do anything further with the item, it will just permanently be part of your collections, and upon speaking with the Dwarf again, you will automatically be able to understand them, shop, and give them gifts.

The Dwarf's Daily Schedule

The Dwarf is probably one of the easiest Pelican Town residents to befriend for one reason: they do not move from their home, and they are there all day, every day! It does require patience and time, since the Dwarf does not trust people so easily. Initially, they may be a little suspicious of you, but as long as you visit the cave regularly and speak with them daily and give gifts they enjoy, you'll be friends in no time!

Giving the Dwarf a Gift

To friend the Dwarf, you need to be patient and persistent while giving them gifts. You should also be prepared to use your pickaxe to break rocks and spend time in the mines - the Dwarf appreciates various ores, artifacts, geodes, and minerals that you can collect from down there. Lastly, make sure not to forget their birthday, which falls on Summer 22!

Loves

Hey, I really love this stuff. You can find great things in the mines.

Likes

Ah, this reminds me of home.

All Universal Likes

All Artifacts (not including the bones that you can find on Ginger Island)

Cave Carrot

Quartz

Neutrals

An Offering! Thank you!

Dislikes

Hmm... Is this what humans like?

All Universal Dislikes (excluding Artifacts, Cave Carrot, Lemon Stone, Omni Geode, Solar and Void Essence)

All Eggs (Except Dinosaur Egg, which is considered an Artifact)

The following Foraged Items: Chanterelle, Common Mushroom, Daffodil, Dandelion, Ginger, Hazelnut, Holly, Leek, Magma Cap, Purple Mushroom, Morel, Salmonberry, Snow Yam, Wild Horseradish, Winter Root

Hates

I don't care what species you are. This is worthless garbage.

And there you have it! You should keep in mind that the only real benefit of befriending the Dwarf is for the purpose of achieving perfection in Qi's Walnut Room on Ginger Island. So, if you are toward the beginning or mid-game in your save file, we recommend friending someone like Caroline or The Wizard before venturing to friend the Dwarf, since the benefits are rather superb at making gameplay a bit easier.