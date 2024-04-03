Key Takeaways Green Rain is a random summer event in Stardew Valley; it is guaranteed to occur at least once per Summer.

Effects of Green Rain: moss covers trees, unique weeds sprout and disappear, special trees offer valuable items.

Villagers in Pelican Town adapt to Green Rain, with some changing schedules and Demetrius studying the phenomenon.

Green Rain is a new, mysterious (and even spooky) weather phenomenon introduced in Stardew Valley update 1.6. This event makes gathering some hard-to-find materials much more accessible. This guide will give you all you need to maximize your Green Rain days!

How to trigger a Green Rain event

Green Rain only happens during the summer. Unfortunately, there is not much you can do to force the event, as it is totally random. However, it is guaranteed to happen at least once a summer!

The only heads-up you get about the event is watching the weather report the day before. The reporter will say, "Um… There appears to be some kind of… anomalous reading… I… don't know what that means…" Then, when you wake up the next day, a strange green rain will fall over Stardew Valley. During this event, you cannot watch TV, so no fortune teller, weather report for the next day, or Queen Of Sauce. Also, the Green Rain will only fall in the Valley. Ginger Island and the Desert will remain unaffected. The Green Rain event can overlap with the Trout Derby or the Bookseller's visits to Pelican Town, but it will not happen on the days of the Luau or the Dance of the Moonlight Jellies.

Effects of Green Rain

Green Rain affects many different things in the Valley, which we highlighted below:

Moss

Moss is a new material introduced in update 1.6. Almost every tree in the Valley will be covered with Moss during this mysterious event. You can harvest it by using your scythe or axe. While Mahogany and Pine trees look the same, Oak and Maple Trees will change in appearance when covered in Moss, making it easier to harvest from those trees.

It's a good idea to take advantage of Moss harvesting during this event because it is used in several recipes, including Speed-Gro fertilizer, Mushroom Log, Moss Soup, and a few others. It can also be used as currency in Racoon's Wife's shop for some items.

Related Stardew Valley: Queen of Sauce Recipe Guide For the aspiring Home Chef, acquiring these recipes is essential.

Weeds

A copious amount of weeds will sprout during this event, even in town, and promptly disappear the next day. These unique weeds can drop Mixed and Flower Seeds and Fiber. They can be cut like usual: with a Scythe or Sword. These weeds are unaffected by the Golden Clock if you have it on your farm, so they will still grow for the day. More enormous weeds will also grow, taking multiple hits, similar to the larger rocks or hardwood stumps. These larger weeds can drop Moss and Mossy Seeds, so make sure you hit them!

Special Trees

There are cool trees that look like Jack's beanstalk, which also pop up during this event and can spawn anywhere in the Valley. If you chop down these trees with an Axe, they will drop Fiddlehead Ferns, the quality of which is higher if you have a higher foraging level. Since these are rare and valuable, chop as many of these trees as you can during the Green Rain. These trees can also drop mossy seeds, which can be used to plant some of these special trees on your farm outside of this event.

Villagers of Pelican Town

During the Green Rain, many of the residents of Pelican Town will follow a different schedule. While most of them spend the day in the Stardrop Saloon (which Gus informs you via mail that it will be open all day for everyone to shelter if they would like), there are a few that won't:

Winter 03 Linus Non-marriageable Tent, The Mountain Blueberry Tart, Cactus Fruit, Coconut, Dish O' The Sea, Yam Linus Linus doesn't mind the Green Rain, and doesn't deviate from his regular schedule too much.

Summer 19 Demetrius Non-marriageable 24 Mountain Road, The Mountain Bean Hotpot, Ice Cream, Rice Pudding, Strawberry Demetrius Demetrius can be found in various locations in a hazmat suit, studying the effects of the Green Rain on the Valley.

Summer 26 Leo Non-marriageable Hut (>6♥ Treehouse), Ginger Island Duck Feather, Mango, Ostrich Egg, Poi Leo If Leo has moved to Pelican Town, he will shelter with the other villagers in the Saloon. He will follow his regular Ginger Island schedule if he hasn't moved to the Valley before this event.

Once you go to bed, most everything in the Valley will return to normal. That is everything you need to know to have a successful Green Rain event in Stardew Valley! Happy foraging!