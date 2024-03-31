Key Takeaways Understanding Marnie's schedule and preferences enhances your farming experience in Stardew Valley.

Within Stardew Valley is the charming Pelican Town. The town is full of life, and one of the most critical residents you should get to know is Marnie. She cares for all creatures, whether they are big or small, feathered or furry. Marnie is a very valuable member to the community of Pelican Town because she owns a ranch in Cindersap Forest. She offers various animals to aspiring farmers to purchase to enhance their farming experience. Despite her admirable qualities and dedication to animal care, Marnie's schedule can be unpredictable, leading to confusion among residents and farmers, who are unsure of her operating hours.

If you're planning to buy your first coop resident or want to impress Marnie with thoughtful gifts, it's essential to understand her routines and preferences. This guide will ensure that your efforts at befriending Marnie are rewarding and simple!

Marnie's Daily Schedule

Below is Marnie's daily routine in the game, which is prioritized from the top down. So, for example, if it is raining, that will override the schedules following it, but it won't override her schedule for Winter 18, since that is above it. It is also worth noting that after the Beach Resort on Ginger Island is unlocked, Marnie may randomly spend Monday and/or Tuesday there. After leaving the island at 6:00 pm in game, Marnie will immediately go home and go to bed. She will never visit the resort on Festival days or her checkup day at Harvey's Clinic. She also accompanies Jas to the clinic on her checkup day. Also, it is all but guaranteed that her ranch will be closed on Monday's and Tuesday's every week. Now, since that's out of the way, let's get into Marnie's Schedule!

Fall 18 Yearly Health Checkup 6:00 am Marnie is in her room at home. 10:30 am Leaves her house and walks to Harvey's Clinic. 12:00 pm She arrives at Harvey's Clinic and stands in the waiting room. 1:30 pm Walks into the exam room at Harvey's Clinic. 4:00 pm She leaves Harvey's Clinic and walks back to her house. 5:30 pm Arrives home and stands in the kitchen. 9:00 pm Walks to her room and goes to sleep.

Winter 16 Night Market 6:00 am At home in her room. 9:00 am Stands behind the counter of her shop. 4:00 pm Attends the Night Market. 11:40 pm Walks back to her house to go to bed.

Winter 18 Jas' Health Checkup Day 9:00 am At home in her room. 11:00 am Leaves her house to take Jas to Harvey's Clinic. 12:00 pm Stands in the clinic waiting room. 1:40 pm Walks into the clinic examination room. 4:00 pm Leaves the clinic and walks back to her house. 6:00 pm Arrives at home and stands in the kitchen. 9:00 pm Walks to her room and goes to bed.

Green Rain All day In her house in the kitchen.

Raining / Thursday 6:00 am At home in her room. 9:00 am Stands behind the counter of her shop. 4:00 pm Closes her shop and walks to the kitchen. 6:00 pm Leaves the kitchen and walks to her room and stands in front of her dresser. 9:00 pm She goes to bed.

Monday 6:00 am At home in her room. 8:10 am Leaves her house and walks to Pierre's General Store. 12:00 pm Leaves Pierre's General Store and walks back to her house. 1:30 pm Arrives at home and stands in the kitchen. 9:00 pm She walks to her room and goes to bed.

Tuesday Aerobics Class 6:00 am Wakes up and hangs out in her room. 10:00 am Leaves her house and walks to Pierre's General Store. 12:00 pm Arrives at Pierre's General Store to exercise with Caroline, Jodi, Emily, and Robin. 4:00 pm Hangs out and chats with the other ladies after exercise class for a bit. 6:10 pm Leaves Pierre's General Store and walks back to her house. 8:00 pm Arrives home and stands in the kitchen. 9:00 pm Walks to her room and goes to bed.

Regular Schedule 6:00 am At home in her room. 9:00 am Stands behind the counter of her shop. 4:00 pm Closes her shop and walks to her room. 5:00 pm Leaves her house and walks to The Stardrop Saloon in town. 11:00 pm Leaves the Saloon and walks back to her house to go to bed.

Marnie's Gift Guide

Marnie might work on an animal ranch, but that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy some of the finer things that life in Pelican Town has to offer. She is definitely a complex character with things she likes... and things she feels quite the opposite. Below we have outlined every item you can gift to Marnie and her feelings toward them all. Make sure to give her a gift on her birthday as well - Fall 18, for a Friendship Heart bonus!

Loves

This is an incredible gift! Thanks!!

Diamond Mineral A rare and valuable gem. Diamond A rare and valuable gem.

Likes

Thank you!

All items universally liked by all villgers

All Eggs (except Void Eggs)

All Milk

Quartz

Stardew Valley Almanac

Neutrals

Thank you! This looks nice.

All items that villagers feel universally neutral towards.

All Fruit - except Fruit Tree fruits and Salmonberry

The following foraged items: Chantarelle, Common Mushroom, Daffodil, Dandelion, Ginger, Hazelnut, Leek, Magma Cap, Morel, Purple Mushroom, Snow Yam, Winter Root

Dislikes

Oh. I guess I'll take it.

All items universally disliked by all villagers.

Salmonberry

Seaweed

Wild Horseradish

Hates

This is worthless. I don't understand you.

All items universally hated by all villagers.

Clay

Holly

As we end our guide to Marnie, the beloved character from Stardew Valley, it becomes clear that she is much more than just a caretaker of animals or a person behind the counter at the local ranch. Marnie embodies the heart and soul of Pelican Town's community with her kindness, love for animals, and slightly unpredictable nature. These qualities add depth to the everyday lives of the residents of Stardew Valley. By understanding her schedule and preferences, you can enhance your farming experience and gain closer relationships that make Pelican Town such a vibrant place. With the knowledge gained from this guide, your interactions with Marnie will become more meaningful, enriching your journey through Stardew Valley with each gift given and each animal purchased. Remember that in the world of Stardew Valley, the connections we make with characters like Marnie transform a simple farm into a thriving home.