Stardew Valley's latest patch 1.6.3 released by ConcernedApe yesterday introduces convenient gameplay improvements, such as accessing Clint's shop while tools upgrade and enhanced moss foraging. The update offers a more streamlined experience with graphical enhancements, sound adjustments, and a host of bug fixes. This patch enriches the game with rewarding quest changes and quality-of-life tweaks, ensuring a smoother and more engaging farming adventure.

The latest Patch comes just 10 short days after the massive Stardew Valley 1.6 update which has brought new life and a massive influx of players back to the game. You can read the full patch notes below:

Stardew Valley Patch 1.6.3 Full Patch Notes

You can now access Clint's shop and geode service while your tool is being upgraded.

Increased raccoon bug meat and bat wing request amount.

Harvesting moss now grants 1 foraging exp per moss.

Infinite Power achievement is now more generous with how it activates, allowing pre-1.6 saves to trigger the achievement.

Adds mine cart shortcut (to year 1 Spirit's Eve festival).

You now have to collect (not just donate) the 4 prismatic shards for the "Four Precious Stones" Qi Quest.

The JunimoKart Qi Quest now rewards 20 Qi gems (up from 10).

Adds new cabins to starter layouts for multiplayer.

Starter cabins now appear in the actual order intended.

Adult mossy green train trees boost the moss growth rate of nearby trees.

If a Journal quest title is too wide, the clock icon and the rest of the text will be shifted down to make room.

You can now press the Escape or menu button to "go back" on a shipping menu category page.

Adjustments to moss growth (grows slower on sunny summer days, recovers slower after harvest).

Reduced meteorite prismatic shard chance (100% -> 25%).

You can now paint the new cabins (at 3rd upgrade level).

Ancient seed packets excluded from sale at traveling cart.

Made waterfall and other ambient positional sounds fade out more smoothly.

Added a catch-all case: if it's year 2 and you don't have a pet (for any reason), you can start adopting them from Marnie's.

Made berry bush state consistent overnight and on load (both at 20% plus a small new random bonus chance).

Minor graphical fixes.

Fixes several translation errors and missing translations.

Fixes large character sprites having a visual glitch (e.g. bear, island frog, Clint hammering).

Fixed a visual error in the shop menu if an item's name was longer than the width of the menu.

Fix a crash related to the new festival.

Fix a bug that was causing excess trash to be fished.

Fixed bug preventing Emily's 10 heart mail and event from triggering.

Fixed some graphics issues with Shipping menu.

Fixed several more spawn-out-of-bounds cases.

Added Krobus portrait.