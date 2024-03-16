Key Takeaways Exclusive recipes on The Queen of Sauce air on Sundays for 2 years with reruns on Wednesdays.

32 recipes in a 2-year rotation cycle. Players get more chances to learn new recipes during reruns.

The show abbreviation, "QOS," provides in-game descriptions, air dates, exclusivity, and other methods to acquire each recipe.

Welcome to the ultimate guide to The Queen of Sauce in Stardew Valley! This television show is your ticket to mastering all things culinary. Every Sunday for the first two years, a new recipe airs, with reruns on Wednesdays featuring previously aired episodes. Priority is given to new recipes during reruns, giving players more chances to learn exclusive recipes. With a 2-year rotation cycle and 32 delicious recipes, this guide will help you make the most of your time in the kitchen! In this guide, we will be abbreviating The Queen of Sauce to QOS, going forward.

Below you'll find the in-game description and image, QOS description, original TV air date for each recipe, and if it is a QOS exclusive, or if there are other methods for acquiring the recipe. Dig in!

Stir Fry Cooking Julienned vegetables on a bed of rice. Stir Fry “Stir Fry! It's a perfect way to get some healthy greens on your plate. Sauté the greens in a little sesame oil and make sure to add plenty of fresh ginger and garlic. Now breathe deeply... Oh, that's good.” Airs Spring 7, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Coleslaw Cooking It's light, fresh and very healthy. Coleslaw “Coleslaw! Envisioning bland mounds of limp cabbage? You're not alone. But a great coleslaw can be so much more. Make sure you have juicy fresh cabbage for this one. Toss with a little vinegar and mayonnaise and you're all set. Ah, that's crisp.” Airs Spring 14, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Radish Salad Cooking The radishes are so crisp! Radish Salad “Radish Salad! There's nothing like a fresh, peppery radish. It reminds me of the late spring... my mother would slice up our fresh radishes and serve them on grainy bread with a little salt and pepper. Ah, those were the days... but I digress. Now, watch closely...” Airs Spring 21, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Omelet Cooking It's super fluffy. Omelet “Omelet! This is such a simple dish, but so often done incorrectly! A perfect omelet is a thing of beauty. It's a pure golden angel of gleaming egg, and I'm going to show you my secret method...” Airs Spring 28, Year 1. It is not a QOS exclusive. Players can purchase in the Stardrop Saloon for 100g.

Baked Fish Cooking Baked fish on a bed of herbs. Baked Fish "Baked Fish! Whenever I make this one at home, my two cats go bananas. I need a second chef around just to keep them from hopping on the counter for a bite! Just make sure the fish is fresh, preferably caught with your own rod! Now watch as I place the fish on a bed of spring greens...” Airs Summer 7, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Pancakes Cooking A double stack of fluffy, soft pancakes. Pancakes “Pancakes! Sometimes I get carried away with fancy, complicated dishes... but there's something comforting about a simple pancake. You'll want plenty of butter and maple syrup to slather over these warm stacks... mmmm....” Airs Summer 14, Year 1. It is not a QOS exclusive. Players can purchase in the Stardrop Saloon for 100g.

Maki Roll Cooking Fish and rice wrapped in seaweed. Maki Roll “Maki Roll! The delicate flavor of the ocean, sealed within a pillowy cloud of rice. Maybe a bit of wasabi for the adventurous. My mouth is watering as we speak. Oh, how I love sushi...” Airs Summer 21, Year 1. It is not a QOS Exclusive. Players can purchase in the Stardrop Saloon for 300g.

Bread Cooking A crusty baguette. Bread “Bread! Breadmaking can be a very complex form of art, but I'll make it simple for you. The most important ingredient is flour, of course. But before we create the dough we'll need to activate our yeast. They prefer warm water and a little something to feed on. I use plain sugar, but honey or maple syrup will do!” Airs Summer 28, Year 1. It is not a QOS Exclusive. Players can purchase in the Stardrop Saloon for 100g.

Tortilla Cooking Can be used as a vessel for food or eaten by itself. Tortilla “Tortillas! How many of you are gnawing on a microwaved convenience-burrito while watching this program? Shame on you! You might as well wrap your beans in an old wash rag. Now, listen up. Once you've tried my fresh, rustic corn tortillas you'll never go back...” Airs Fall 7, Year 1. It is not a QOS exclusive. Players can purchase in the Stardrop Saloon for 100g.

Trout Soup Cooking Pretty salty. Trout Soup “Trout Soup! There's something about fresh-caught trout that just gets me buzzing. Maybe it's the subtle taste of the river. At any rate, I've got a wonderful trout soup recipe to share with you today...” Airs Fall 14, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Glazed Yams Cooking Sweet and satisfying... The sugar gives it a hint of caramel. Glazed Yams “Glazed Yams! It's yam season, and what better way to enjoy these delightful tubers than by slathering them in a sweet, sticky glaze? You'll need a nice, ripe yam and a whole bunch of sugar. Now, here's how you do it...” Airs Fall 21, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Artichoke Dip Cooking It's cool and refreshing. Artichoke Dip “Artichoke Dip! This is a delightful way to get more artichokes into your body. Personally, I don't even dip anything in there. I just guzzle the sauce down like it's a milkshake. Delicious.” Airs Fall 28, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Plum Pudding Cooking A traditional holiday treat. Plum Pudding “Plum Pudding! Little Jack Horner is chomping at the bit for this ooey-gooey delight. And who can blame him? The plums are floral and sweet, with just the right amount of tartness to fully activate every last one of your eager taste buds. You'll just have to try it and see for yourself...” Airs Winter 7, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Chocolate Cake Cooking Rich and moist with a thick fudge icing. Chocolate Cake “Chocolate Cake! What better way to spend these cold winter nights than digging your way through a rich chocolate mountain? With my help, you'll be well on your way to creating the finest cake you've ever laid eyes on. Now, you're going to need a lot of sugar...” Airs Winter 14, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Pumpkin Pie Cooking Silky pumpkin cream in a flakey crust. Pumpkin Pie “Pumpkin Pie! In my house, it's a tradition to eat pumpkin pie during the feast of the winter star. The season just isn't complete without that wonderful flavor you can only achieve with the finest farm-fresh pumpkins. A little nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove will sweep you off to a land of crimson and gold...” Airs Winter 21, Year 1. It is a QOS exclusive.

Cranberry Candy Cooking It's sweet enough to mask the bitter fruit. Cranberry Candy “Cranberry Candy! Here's a fun one to help you celebrate the new year. Cranberries are quite bitter on their own, but submerge them in an ocean of sugar they'll taste like angel's tears. Here's how you do it...” Airs Winter 28, Year 1. It is a QOS Exclusive.

Hashbrowns Cooking Crispy and golden-brown! Hashbrowns “Hashbrowns! This one's simple, but that's a good thing! You'll just want to shred some potatoes, add a liberal amount of salt, and fry to perfection in your favorite high-heat oil. Sounds easy, right? Well, I've got some pointers that'll make your job a lot easier...”Airs Spring 14, Year 2. It is not a QOS exclusive. Players can purchase in the Stardrop Saloon for 50g.

Complete Breakfast Cooking You'll feel ready to take on the world! Complete Breakfast “Complete Breakfast! Last week I taught you how to make hashbrowns. This week I'll show you how to combine them with other ingredients to create a hearty complete breakfast. This meal will really fill you up and give you the energy you need to get in a hard day's work.” Airs Spring 21, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Lucky Lunch Cooking A special little meal. Lucky Lunch “Lucky Lunch! An old legend has it that this meal is irresistible to spirits of luck and fortune. After consuming it, you're likely to attract a good spirit into your belly, where it will bless you with good fortune until the meal is digested! Sounds weird, huh? I can't say I believe it, but the meal is delicious nonetheless!” Airs Spring 28, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Carp Surprise Cooking It's bland and oily. Carp Surprise “Hey, ever have a bunch of carp laying around and no idea what to do with them? Yeah, me too. Well, I've devised a great solution to this all-too-common problem. I call it... Carp surprise. It's quite easy to make, but you'll need a lot of carp...” Airs Summer 7, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Maple Bar Cooking It's a sweet doughnut topped with a rich maple glaze. Maple Bar “Maple Bars! Ever notice how the maple bars are always first to disappear from the doughnut box? Perplexing, because your average maple bar tastes like a sweet hockey puck. Agree? Well, just wait until you try my recipe. You can really taste the forest in these bars. Okay, you're going to need real, quality maple syrup...” Airs Summer 14, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Pink Cake Cooking There's little heart candies on top. Pink Cake “A viewer from Pelican Town wrote to me recently... let's see... Her name's Haley. She wrote, 'I tried your pink cake last time I was in Zuzu City and I fell in love with it. Could you share the recipe on your next episode?'. Well, why not? It's a marvelous cake. And you'll never guess the secret ingredient... melon!” Airs Summer 21, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Roasted Hazelnuts Cooking The roasting process creates a rich forest flavor. Roasted Hazelnuts “Roasted Hazelnuts! I've got a nice old hazelnut tree behind my house, and every year I invite the family over for a nut roasting party! Once we start roasting, it's inevitable that the neighbors will show up. That rich, nutty smell is irresistible. Now, here's the family recipe...” Airs Summer 28, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Fruit Salad Cooking A delicious combination of summer fruits. Fruit Salad “Fruit Salad! Here's a healthy and delicious treat to brighten up your day. The most important thing to remember is that you need ripe fruit. Forget the bland stuff they sell at the supermarket... I'm talking fresh-picked, juicy, bursting-with-flavor fruit. Okay, now watch closely…” Airs Fall 7, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Blackberry Cobbler Cooking There's nothing quite like it. Blackberry Cobbler “Blackberry Cobbler! This one always reminds me of Stardew Valley. There's a few days in fall where the valley is overflowing with the most delicious blackberries I've ever tasted. If you can get your hands on some, I'd highly recommend them for this simple cobbler.” Airs Fall 14, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Crab Cakes Cooking Crab, bread crumbs, and egg formed into patties then fried to a golden brown. Crab Cakes “Crab Cakes! Crab meat is very flimsy on its own, but mixing it with bread crumbs and egg is a great way to give them somebody. That's why these cakes are my favorite way to eat crab! But before you go cracking any shells, stay tuned for my essential seasoning mixture...” Airs Fall 21, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Fiddlehead Risotto Cooking A creamy rice dish served with sauteed fern heads. It's a little bland. Fiddlehead Risotto “Fiddlehead Risotto! Fiddlehead ferns are beautiful, but actually quite bland on their own. That's why you have to pay careful attention to the spices you add. I'll be honest, it's not very easy to make a good fiddlehead risotto. But with my help, you'll have the best chance at achieving it.” Airs Fall 28, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Poppyseed Muffin Cooking It has a soothing effect. Poppyseed Muffin “Poppyseed Muffin! Poppies make beautiful ornamental flowers... but why not make full use of the plant with these delightful muffins? I'm a huge fan of poppy seeds. They're subtle, but they add a nice flavor and a great texture to bready desserts. And they're healthy!” Airs Winter 7, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Lobster Bisque Cooking This delicate soup is a secret family recipe of Willy's. Lobster Bisque “Lobster Bisque! You could serve this one to the governor himself. It's rich, creamy and delicious, with just the right amount of oceanic flavor. The hardest part is finding some lobster, but I'm sure you can do it. Heck, if you're feeling crafty you could catch one yourself with a crab pot!” Airs Winter 14, Year 2. It is not a QOS exclusive. Players can also get this recipe in the mail from Willy after achieving at least 9 Friendship Hearts.

Bruschetta Cooking Roasted tomatoes on a crisp white bread. Bruschetta “Bruschetta! It's a wonderfully simple appetizer that really showcases the quality of the ingredients. You'll need bread, tomato, and oil. First, you'll need to grill the bread. Slice the tomato and place onto the grilled bread. Then drizzle with oil and serve. I told you it was simple!” Airs Winter 21, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.

Shrimp Cocktail Cooking A sumptuous appetizer made with freshly-caught shrimp. Shrimp Cocktail “Shrimp Cocktail! Here's another good appetizer for you and your dinner guests. My cocktail sauce is extra zesty, and I'm sure you'll love it. Now, the first step...” Airs Winter 28, Year 2. It is a QOS exclusive.