Pelican Town is home to many unique and lovable characters. Among them is M. Rasmodius, the wizard who resides in a tower in Cindersnap Forest. What makes him stand out and makes him worthy to befriend is his mystique and vast arcane wisdom, as well as some great perks. In this guide, we'll journey to peel back the layers of mystery surrounding this mystical character. This is your blueprint to befriend the wizard and unlock the magical potential and secrets he guards, including access to his basement, which gives players access to The Shrine of Illusions. Whether you're a seasoned farmer or new to the valley, this gift guide will illuminate the path to forming a unique bond with M. Rasmodius, enhancing your experience in the magical world of Stardew Valley.

Wizard Non-marriageable Wizard's Tower, Cindersap Forest Purple Mushroom, Solar Essence, Super Cucumber, Void Essence Wizard

Wizard's Daily Schedule

The Wizard is probably one of, if not the easiest villager to track down. Why? He's just like us! He's a homebody. The Wizard does not leave the Wizard's Tower (except for certain Festival days), and can be found there when the tower is accessible (6am to 11pm in game each day). After the player has unlocked the Witch's Hut, he can be found in his tower after 11pm by using the warp spot in the Witch's Hut. The Wizard never visits the Beach Resort on Ginger Island. You should also note that your introduction to the Wizard typically occurs at his invitation to see him about the Junimos. You must play through the entire cutscene when you see him at that time. If you do not, the game does not record that you have met him. Although the bundles are unlocked in the Community Center when the cutscene is skipped, Friendship Hearts and communication with him will only occur once you go to him again to record the meeting. Because of this, we recommend you watch the cutscene. It's an entertaining "trip".

Giving M. Rasmodius a Gift

The art of gifting to M. Rasmodius requires a touch of the arcane. With a penchant for all things magical and a curious affinity for purple (or is this a coincidence?), this Wizard cherishes offerings that resonate with his mystical pursuits. From elixirs to artifacts, selecting a gift that mirrors the depth of his magical inclinations is smart. Mark your calendar for Winter 17, the Wizard's birthday — a perfect opportunity to strengthen your bond with a gift acknowledging his esoteric interests. That becomes a lot easier when you follow this guide - see below for all the giftable items we outlined the Wizard's feelings toward!

Loves

Ahh, this is imbued with potent arcane energies. It's very useful for my studies. Thank you!

Likes

Many thanks. This item has some very interesting properties.

All Universally Liked items

All minerals obtained from Geodes: Tigerseye, Opal, Fire Opal, Alamite, Bixite, Baryte, Aerinite, Calcite, Dolomite, Esperite, Fluorapatite, Geminite, Helvite, Jamborite, Jagoite, Kyanite, Lunarite, Malachite, Neptunite, Lemon Stone, Nekoite, Orpiment, Petrified Slime, Thunder Egg, Pyrite, Ocean Stone, Ghost Crystal, Jasper, Celestine, Marble, Sandstone, Granite, Basalt, Limestone, Soapstone, Hematite, Mudstone, Obsidian, Slate, Fairy Stone, Star Shards

Quartz

Neutrals

Thank you, this will prove useful, I think.

Dislikes

This?... I suppose I'll cast it into the flames and see what happens.

All Universally Disliked items (except Geode Minerals, Solar and Void Essence, and Super Cucumber, which he likes and loves)

All Eggs

All Milk

Slime

The following Foraged items: Chantarelle, Common Mushrooms, Daffodil, Dandelion, Ginger, Hazelnut, Holly, Leek, Magma Cap, Morel, Salmonberry, Snow Yam, Wild Horseradish, Winter Root

Hates

Ughh... These are utterly mundane. Please refrain from bothering me with this in the future.

All items Universally Hated by villagers except Slime, which he only dislikes.

And there you have it! Before you run to his tower, you should also keep in mind that the Wizard really only has one significant friendship level, which is four hearts. Once achieved, players can access the Shrine of Illusions in his basement, which (for a modest fee of 500g) allows you to change your character's appearance, so it is rather worthwhile to friend the Wizard. The more Friendship Hearts you get with Rasmodius though, the more often he will send you mail, which is kind of nice! Now, have fun exploring all the arcane oddities in Stardew Valley!