In theStarfield: Shattered SpaceDLC, Bethesdadidn’tgo as big as some might have hoped. But the new weapons will shake up how you approach combat. Each newweaponbrings something unique to the table. Whetheryou’rea stealthy sniper, a melee master or a fan of explosive energy blasts,there’ssomething for you.

Related Review: Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best PC and Stadia titles to come out this year and lives up to the developer's legacy.

Even though there are onlysixnew weapons in this shooterRPG,you’dprobably be delighted to knowit’snot only guns you have at your disposal. A melee weapon is also available in addition to laser rifles and heavy weapons. So,let’sfind out how well these weapons performin terms ofpower, precisionandfire rate.

6 Va'ruun Schimaz

For Those Who Love Stealthy, Calculated Attacks

Even though theVa'ruunSchimaz looks more like a handsaw than a sword,don’tunderestimate its ability to cause severe pain. This swordisn’tjust a blade;it’sa high-stakes tool for players who live for stealthy, calculated strikes.

It deals more damage than theVa'ruunQuickstrike and Starstorm.To lay your hands on the Schimaz, youhave tobe donewiththe“The Promised, Broken”quest.This melee weapon can also be yours if youtake downthe Redeemed enemies.

5 Va'ruun Quickstrike

Decent for Quick Snapshots

Thisis a compact, semi-automatic laser pistol, sodon’texpect it to go as far as the Penumbra oreven theStarstorm. But with its 1.5KV LZR Cartridges, the Quickstrike delivers quick energy bursts that can whittledownenemy shields andarmorin seconds.

Related Fallout 4: 10 Best Weapons, Ranked Whether you prefer stealth, brute force or pure chaos in battles, there’s a weapon that fits your style of play in Fallout 4.

With an accuracy of 69.3%, the Quickstrike is more than decent for quick snapshots. This gunisn’tabout brute force --it’s for skilled players who can weave through enemies and land shots where it counts.

4 Va'ruun Starstorm

Best Fire Rate of All New Weapons

The Va'ruun Starstorm isn’t just any gun; it’s a force of nature! Its magazine is big enough for you to unleash a barrage of energy shots that cut through armor like butter. While the Starstorm is notexactlythe best at accuracy, it allows you to unleash a steady stream of fire without worrying about missing your target too often.

You can snag the Starstorm as a reward for completing the"Zealous Overreach"mission.The enemies you will encounterare not just going tohand it over, so be ready for a fight!​

3 Va'ruun Penumbra

Inflict Severe Physical and Energy Damage

This fully automatic heavy laser gun combines physical and energy damage into one punchy, explosive shot. That punch comes from 20mm Particle Rocketsthat deala hefty Area of Effect blast, making it an incredible crowd-control weapon.

But it has tobe saidthat the Penumbra is not exactly great at sniping, so keep it for mid-range encounters. TheVa'ruunPenumbraisn’tsomething you just stumble across;you’llneed to go hunting for it.You’llfind this weapon by looting enemies like the Vortex Phantoms andVa'ruunZealots.

2 Va'ruun Longfang

A Laser Rifle That Never Runs Out of Ammo

While theVa'ruunLongfang is nowhere near as powerful as the Starlash, it shineswhen it comes toburst-fire efficiency. Unlike full-auto weapons that can burn through magazines, theLongfang’sthree-round burst approach keeps you in control while delivering consistent, steady damage.

It’sgreat for holding back waves of enemies without constantly scrambling for ammo. If you want an energy weapon that balances punch and precision, the Longfang is your best bet.

1 Va'ruun Starlash

For Clean, Powerful Long-Range Hits

When it comes topower and precision, theVa'ruunStarlashdoesn’tdisappoint. This semi-automatic laser rifle does well when it comes tolong-rangeshots. While its fire rate of 20 ison the slower side, each shot packs a punch, making it lethal against larger enemies.

With this laser rifle, you can sneak up on enemies, silently lining up your shot, and land a powerful hit that leaves them reeling. You should be able to find the Starlash when looting Vortex Phantoms.