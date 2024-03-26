Key Takeaways Celebrate VCT Americas League VALORANT win with The Sentinel - Master Edition desktop line from Starforge Systems.

High-performance specs include Intel i5-13600KF, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME, and more.

Upgrade your Voyager or Navigator PCs with the Master Edition case or standalone Platelight panel for a sleek gaming setup.

OTK Media's Starforge System, who specializes in premium PC manufacturing, has rolled out a new desktop line that is focused on eSports gaming. As part of an ongoing partnership, The Sentinel - Master Edition offers designs that celebrate the legendary VCT Americas League VALORANT team that won first place at the Masters Madrid recently. Internal components will match that of the Sentinel PC, but offers a brand new design. The Master Edition case is also available for purchase as a stand-alone case or as an add-on to Starforge Systems' Voyager and Navigator PCs. It can also be purchased as a stand-alone Platelight panel if desired.

Tech Specs

While the case for The Sentinel - Master Edition might be unique in celebrating the VCT Americas League VALORANT victory, the case itself is a Lian Li OIID Evo RGB Mid-Tower case. Housed inside this chassis is an Intel Core i5-13600KF with a Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler. This sits within a MSI Pro Z790-P Wifi motherboard that includes RAM from Teamgroup with the Delta 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 set in dual channel. The graphics card included is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB that is helped to be powered by a MSI MAG A850GL PCIe 5 power supply.

Players can expect a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME with a minimum read speed of 3,500 along with six Deepcool FC 120mm fans to help with air flow. For aesthetics, Starforge Systems includes the CableMod Pro ModMewsh Sleeved Cable Extensions and the separate Platelight.

The Sentinel - Master Edition design is black and red with the logo shaped on the side panel and glass fitted into the openings of the logo. The front also receives glass that is partially seethrough. Starforge supplies the entirety of the Sentinels eSports rosters that includes Tarik, Aceu, Zombs and 39Daph as they are provided with the Voyager Creator Elite series.These offer an Intel i9-13900K and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K Ultra gaming.

The Master Edition comes in at only $100 more than the traditional Sentinel, and purchasers can opt in to watch their builds live. This does extend the processing of the build. Pricing on the PC and components are available below.

The Sentinel - Master Edition is available for purchase now from the Starforge Systems website which be accessed here.