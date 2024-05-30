Key Takeaways Starforge System's new Azure Oni custom build offers top-of-the-line AMD specs and classic Japanese design for $3,099.99.

Featuring high-end components like AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX Black Edition 24GB, and Kingston Fury Beast RAM.

Premium build includes MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WIFI motherboard, Deepcool AIO Liquid Cooler, and Deepcool fans for optimal performance.

Starforge Systems has announced a new PC custom build that delivers on top-of-the-line AMD specs. The new Azure Oni build offers swappable acrylic panels and a 6-panel print case. The design for the Azure Oni, which is a limited edition release, uses classic Japanese themes. For builders interested in just the case, it is available as a standalone option for $399. The option to upgrade Stafroge Systems' Navigator and Voyager PC with this case design is also available for $199.99. This specific build retails for $3,099.99 off of the Starforge Systems website. Additional Platelight Acryclics, which are easily swappable, are also available on the site and purchasing three or more will save 20% off.

Top AMD Custom Build

Outside of its legendary Japanese design, the Azure Oni offers the top AMD gaming processor and graphics card in its build. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is AMD's top processor for gaming, and arguably the best gaming processor on the market. The system is paired with AMD's top current graphics card with the XFX MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX Black Edition 24GB that allows for high end 4K gaming and 24GB of video game for future proofing. Starforge has also added 32GB DDR5 6000 C36 RAM from Kingston with its Fury Beast RGB line, which we did review a while back and can be read below.

Completing the build brings other premium components and it even features CableMod Pro ModMesh Sleeved Cable Extensions for cable management. Components are installed on a MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WIFI motherboard, so users will get WIFI out of the box. The custom build is powered by a MSI MAG A850GL PCIe 5 power supply. The cooler included is a Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler and the storage option is a 2TB Teamgroup Z44A7 PCIe 4.0 NVME drive. Users can expect six Deepcool FC 120mm fans to help with airflow. While the case has a specific design, it is actually a custom UV Printed Lian Li OIID Evo RGB Mid-Tower. Windows 11 is included with the build, as well.

Starforge lists expected perfroamcne numbers for three games: Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Forza Horizon 5 and Modern Warfare II. At 1080p, these games are capable of over 200 FPS and over 160 in 1440p. Those looking for the 4K experience will get 107 in Assassin's Creed, 146 in Forza and 123 in MWII. Starforge hand builds all their machines with White Glove Service and includes a two-year warranty on all builds, full parts and labor. Through May 31, customers can save $100 on select PCs from their Core, Enthusiast and Creator lines.