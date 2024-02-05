Key Takeaways Starforge Systems unveils Navigator line for gaming PCs, offering 1440p, 4K Ultra performance options with customization features.

AMD and NVIDIA GPUs available in Navigator series, starting at $1,899.99 for 1440p gaming, up to $2,499.99 for 4K Ultra performance.

Starforge Systems focuses on customer service, quality parts, and affordable prices to cater to the needs of gamers and streamers.

Starforge Systems has officially unveiled its latest system configuration for new PC builds. The Navigator line will come in three options with a focus on performance gaming ranging from 1440p gaming with a high refresh rate to 4K Ultra performance. The systems are geared towards enthusiasts and feature customization with interchangeable exterior plates. These are framed by XPG's Invader X Chassis, and the Navigator line will be the first in Starforge Systems' configurations to include this innovative chassis. This chassis is designed and engineered for advanced thermal performance and rear cable management to help declutter the desktop area.

The New Navigator Series

For the specs, the Navigator is opting for both AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. This includes the AMD 7900XT, NVIDIA RTX 4070 and 4070 Super as variable options depending on the build selected. Consumers will have the option for the standard Navigator, which is optimized for 1440p gaming with a high refresh rate and this starts at $1,899.99. The next step up offers the same optimization along with entry level 4K performance with the Navigator Pro. This will start out at $2,099.99. Finally, the Navigator Elite is optimized for 4K Ultra performance and will start out at $2,499.99. Starforge Systems are backed by a two year full parts and labor warranty along with white glove service offering hand-picked, hand-built and hand-shipped systems from the U.S. All systems are built by enthusiasts with quality parts.

“When we set out to design our next generation of enthusiast PCs, we aimed to change the standard for mid-tier gaming rigs,” said Nicholas Dankner, CEO, Starforge Systems. “Our premium Voyager Creator line has become popular among the streamer community for its unique design and customizable external plates, and with the Navigator line, we had a high demand from our community to make that look more accessible to enthusiast-level gamers. With the help of our incredible components suppliers, we have created an entirely new type of mid-tier PC, and we look forward to continuing to bring competitive gamers the best computers on the market at every price point.”

Starforge Systems has also overhauled its Horizon II Elite PC to offer even more performance from AMD CPUs and GPUs. This system is the first from Starforge to feature AMD's Ryzen 7600X CPU and RX 770XT GPU. The Horizon II Elite is available for $1,549.99, as there are also other versions of the Horizon II available on the Starforge Systems website. The PC manufacturer also offers Creator PCs with its Voyater II line, with the Meowterspace PC offering the top of the line in the current lineup. For more information on all Starforge System configurations and purchasing options, you can visit the website here.

“Starforge Systems has become a leading innovator in the prebuilt PC market, so we were thrilled to have XPG’s Invader X Chassis selected as the case for the Navigator line,” said Eric Hass, Director of Sales, XPG. “We have a shared focus on creating the best hardware for gamers, and the Navigator line provides an excellent example of what our products are capable of.”

More About Starforge Systems

Starforge Systems is a subsidiary of OTK Media Group and is based out of Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2022 and its mission is to change the PC industry standard for customer service, build quality and style (lighting, cable management, cooling, etc) while also making affordable computers. Accessibility for every type of gamer is key as Starforge has rapidly become one of the most trusted PC builders by top streamers in the industry.