Starlight Re:Volver is a new indie multiplayer action game inspired by the combat of Hades and the 90s/2000s anime aesthetics of magical girl anime shows. It will be released sometime in 2025 as a Steam Early Access launch.

Talented Developers are Behind the Project

The Vancouver and New York studio Pahdo Labs is formed by former Capcom, WayForward, and Riot Games developers, who are inspired by Sailor Moon's fantasy style. Like Supergiant Games' critically acclaimed Hades, Starlight Re:Volver is a roguelite. This time, however, it is multiplayer and features electro-pop beats in its soundtrack.

The game's going to be fully voice acted with characters set in a bustling metropolis called NIM. The press release says we'll explore a "fantastical world in search of treasure, admiration, and celebration." The story revolves around a theme of self-discovery as the origins of the Re:Volvers are revealed. According to the developer, they are at "risk of losing one's self in the dreamy depths along the way."

Starlght Re:Volver is inspired by Sailor Moon.

A Cute Manga Art Style

The manga-style visuals are inspired by artists like Naoko Takeuchi and Rumiko Takahashi. Additionally, Pahdo Labs is taking notes from western RPGs that have classic online worlds, probably games like World of Warcraft and Ultima. Pahdo Labs is also implementing elements of Japanese action RPG combat. When you play Starlight Re:Volver, you'll be able to update your character's appearance and abilities. The press release says this will allow you to "create a build suited to [your] preferred playstyle and [your] co-op multiplayer team."

The gameplay revolves around four-player co-op, and during gameplay, we can smash Twilight Crystals to alter the terrain on the level. This will let you gain advantages in combat and find hidden treasures. You'll also have to perform Magic Combos to break enemy defenses. The press release says this will lead to "satisfying team plays."

You'll be able to customize each run with different combinations of Charms you find. We'll be able to "craft powerful gear, unlock new abilities, and customize [our] Diver's appearance with fashionable skins and accessories," says the press release.

If the game's anywhere near the quality of Hades, we're in for a good time. "Hades is no less than an absolute masterpiece, easily a contender for Supergiant's finest work yet, and a candidate for the year's best game," said our review. "It delivers truly classic action in almost every sense of the word, has the perfect level of difficulty, looks breathtaking and has a unique take on Greek mythology that hits just the right tone, always finding a way to keep you coming back for more, always playing to see what's next."