Eight years used to be a lifetime in the videogame world. The PlayStation 2 came out in the year 2000 while the PS3 was 2006, one of the greatest console generations in six years plus a bit longer for the stragglers. There's no question that a lot can happen in eight years but the days when that was forever were a worryingly long time ago, and now a game that age can stand beside today's releases and not feel dated. Time is much kinder than it used to be but even so, that's a long wait for a console release of a game like Starward Rogue that had such a difficult time* finding its audience on release.

Starward Rogue was/is/will be an action-roguelike with a whole lot of bullet hell in its DNA. My review from 2016 was very positive, and despite the behind-the-scenes issues the game received a steady supply of updates and content drops with the last one coming in 2021, long after any reasonable developers would have walked away. The basic gameplay is your standard twin-stick action, with the mech having a main gun of unlimited firepower and an energy-based supplemental weapon that can run out but gets fully recharged in each new room. Like any good roguelike everything is subject to change during a run, including main weapon, sub-weapons, active and passive skills, etc, and while the general trend is to make the mech stronger overall that's not 100% guaranteed.

Today sees the reveal of Starward Rogue's release date trailer, with it coming to PS4/PS5, Xbox One/X/S, and Nintendo Switch on January 25. The game is being released in two versions for all consoles, with the AuGMENTED DLC either sold separately from the $14.99 Base Edition or included in the Complete Edition at $19.99. It's been a very long road to get here from the game's 2016 launch on Steam, but with any luck Starward Rogue's console release will give it the second shot at life it deserves.

*Link is from 2016, things improved with AI War II. It's a good read, though, and if you're curious for follow-up the Steam page for the canceled game Stars Beyond Reach is no longer a game page but rather an interesting "why this failed" essay instead.