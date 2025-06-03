PlayStation today revealed that the next State of Play will air tomorrow, June 4.

It's not hyperbole to say this is going to be a massive week for gaming. Besides this Thursday's launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, there's also Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase. It seemed that everyone except PlayStation was prepared to make their mark this week. However, we now know PlayStation does intend to make its mark and kick-off this massive week right before the Switch 2 launches. State of Play is back!

Related Ghost of Yotei, Ghost of Tsushima Successor, Announced for PS5 Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios today announced the successor to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei.

When, where, how long?!?!

State of Play returns June 4 with the stream kicking off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST. As usual, you'll be able to catch the show on the company's YouiTube and Twitch pages. According to PlayStation, the show will last 40+ minutes and features news and updates for PS5 games from creators across the globe. No other hints as to what we might see were provided.

Given the lack of clarity it is very difficult to guess what might be there, though it feels safe to say that we may get another look at Ghost of Yotei given that it launches in October and we've only seen two trailers. It's also possible we might get one final look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ahead of its June 26 launch. As for third-party titles, the rumor mill is swirling about a potential Resident Evil reveal this week. Considering how often PlayStation and Capcom tend to team up for Resident Evil, it's not too out of left field that we may see something Resident Evil at the State of Play. It's also possible to see second-party games like Phantom Blade Zero and Lost Soul Aside pop up. We'll just have to wait and see.

A part of a massive week

As stated before, tomorrow's State of Play kicks-off what will be a massive week for the industry:

June 4 - PlayStation State of Play

June 5 - Nintendo Switch 2 launch

June 6 - Summer Game Fest

June 8 - Xbox Games Showcase

However, beyond the big 4, there are several other gaming showcases taking place throughout the week and weekend. These include the Access-Ability Showcase (June 6), IOI Showcase (June 6) Women-Led Games Showcase (June 7), Future Games Show (June 7), and the PC Gaming Show (June 8) among many others.

State of Play returns June 4 with the stream kicking off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST.

It's a lot of reveals, news, and trailers. Be sure to check back throughout the week and weekend to see what's announced.