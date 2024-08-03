Key Takeaways Unique platformers on Steam Deck can offer fun, portable experiences for a low price point.

Spark the Electric Jester 3 is a must-try for fans of Sonic, with great level design and gameplay.

Psuedoregalia provides a quirky 3D platformer experience with stylish movement abilities.

The Steam Deck may not be as associated with platformers as the Switch is, but Steam has a whole host of greats (primarily indies) that are worth a look. If we're talking specifically about games on Steam, then a lot is off the table, but you can definitely find some gems.

You could swing for emulation and go for a variety of games across tons of different consoles, and while that's valid, this list will be covering exclusively platformers you can find on Steam that run great on deck by default. All of these will be varied, interesting, great times.

1 Ynglet

A Microcosmic Adventure

A bit of a nontraditional one out the gate, Ynglet is an obscure little platformer that'll only run you a few hours, but it's pretty fun. You swim around big cells as a little creature, bouncing between orbs and making big jumps using momentum and curvature to your advantage.

It's not going to wow you or give you a massive amount of content, but for what it's worth, it is a cute, fun little game that I'd recommend giving a shot if you're looking for something unique and new. It runs great on Deck, and for $5, it's worth giving a shot.

2 Spark the Electric Jester 3

The Peak Of "Sonic-Likes"

If you like Sonic, especially the adventure games, and haven't given the Spark the Electric Jester series a shot (especially 3), you're missing out. Spark is a heavily Sonic-inspired series, with incredible level design, smooth momentum platforming, awesome music, and insane plotlines.

It's got a ton of collectibles, awesome high speed stages, multiple characters you can switch to on the fly, and some really fun abilities. It's an easy recommendation if you're looking for something similar to what you know that runs great on deck and provides you with a ton of content.

3 Pseudoregalia

The Goat 3D Platformer

If you're looking for something REALLY different, Psuedoregalia is a 3D platformer Metroidvania where the items you get unlock new movement abilities to help you traverse more of the world in stylish fashion. It also has a goat that is not wearing pants as the protagonist.

It's got a pretty big world, but it's less intimidating than a typical Metroidvania, since it's not super long, and you can almost always make progress by poking around different areas as soon as you get a new ability. It's great on Deck, and it's great in general.

4 Cave Story+

A Classic For A Reason

Speaking of Metroidvanias, Cave Story is an iconic classic that you owe yourself a playthrough of if you haven't already tried it. It's more linear than most Metroidvanias, but it's got a ton of fun platforming, cool weapons, and it's really easy to throw on your Deck and play through it in a few hours.

Also, since you're playing on Deck, you could opt for the freeware version instead if you prefer the more simplistic visuals and sounds. Either way, though, it's a great time whether you're looking for something great on the cheap or for free with no strings attached, and I'd highly recommend giving it a go.

5 Neon White

First-Person Speed Platforming Prowess

Now for an incredibly non-traditional platformer, Neon White is a first-person shooter where you collect cards that give you weapons, and those weapons can be discarded for cool movement utilities. This makes for an awesome gameplay loop, and a speedrunning element that feels addicting.

It's best on Deck, since you'll have access to both gyro controls and the trackpads for aiming, which feel way smoother and less clunky than using the right stick alone. This game feels incredibly smooth, and seeing your Steam friends on a leaderboard after every level invokes an incredible level of competitive spirit.

6 Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

A Collection Of The Best

Shovel Knight, if you somehow haven't heard of it, is a 5-games-in-one package inspired by the greats of the NES, namely Mega Man, Ducktales, and Mario 3. It feels way better to play than all of those games, though, and it's a great time whether you're blasting through all of it or just playing the levels in short bursts.

Each campaign is great, too, especially Spectre Knight and King Knight, playing entirely differently from Shovel Knight and having completely unique stories and gameplay gimmicks. I'd absolutely recommend going for the entire collection, maybe grabbing a friend for the multiplayer, and enjoying it.

7 Most Sonic Games

Pick Your Favorite, It's Probably Here

Alright, this is definitely cheating, but if I just recommend one Sonic game over the rest of 'em, the entire fanbase would be mad, so I'll just say pick whichever one you want. The Steam Deck is perhaps the easiest way to play a majority of Sonic's entire catalog on the go, and it's awesome.

If you're a fan of the classics, you can shoot for Sonic Origins, Superstars, or one of the many fan-mods of the mobile versions. If you like the Adventure games, you've got 1 & 2 readily available, as well as Project 06, and if you like the modern era, you've got Colors, Forces, Frontiers, and Sonic X Shadow Generations available.

8 Pizza Tower

Goofy, Frantic, And Fun

If you're looking for an experience that's distinctly Nintendo-ish but isn't on the Switch for some reason, Pizza Tower is absolutely up your alley. It's a spiritual successor to the Wario Land series, with frantic gameplay, a ton of movement abilities that all flow into each other, and a very charmingly scrawly art style.

It's also got incredibly smooth animations, with each character taking up hundreds of hand drawn sprites and indicating their motions super well. Overall, super great game you can only really find on a PC, so if you've got a Steam Deck, I'd recommend grabbing it there.

9 Celeste

The Peak Of Platformers

Perhaps the best precision platformer with a focus on speedrunning out there, Celeste is awesome on Deck, not only for having less input latency and a better D-Pad than the Switch, but also because it gives you access to mods and there's a massive amount of 'em available. Even if you don't care about that, the base game is still wonderful.

It's a beautiful game both in story and in visuals, with smooth as butter gameplay that feels even better if you're trying to go fast, incredible music, and controls that feel right at home on the Deck.

I'd especially recommend trying out Strawberry Jam if you've already 100% this game. It's awesome.

10 A Hat In Time

Best On Deck, Easily

If you haven't heard of it before, A Hat in Time is a spiritual successor to the older 3D Mario games, namely 64 and Sunshine, and it does that incredibly well, with tight controls, fun movement, great music and some really cool levels. It runs terribly on the Switch, but the Deck runs it perfectly.

On top of being able to play this game at a normal resolution and framerate, you also get access to Online Party which is essentially a battle royale mode, Steam Workshop mods that add a ton of new hats, skins, and levels to the game, and it all feels great and works perfectly portably. What's not to love?