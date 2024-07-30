Key Takeaways There are quite a few role-playing games that run smoothly on Steam Deck, with mod support and trackpads enhancing the gameplay experience.

Terraria offers a fun RPG-lite experience with a focus on combat, unique items, and smooth performance on the Deck.

Old School Runescape provides nostalgia on-the-go with an easy setup on Steam Deck for grinding and leveling.

Whether you've got it to play Steam games, emulate, or just use it as a portable computer, the Steam Deck is an absolute powerhouse with a massive library to dig through. Which begs the question, if you're an RPG fan, what should you go with first?

There are tons of RPGs on PC, even more if you're considering emulation, but for this list, I'll purely be considering ones on Steam that aren't very hard to set up on the Steam Deck. These games will all perform well, look great, and be fun to play on the handheld.

10 Stardew Valley

Great, Even If You Hate Farming

Alright, this is the most arguable RPG on this list, so that's why it's at the bottom. Stardew Valley can run at 60 fps on a PC the size of a thumbstick, so it's no surprise it works incredibly well on the Steam Deck, plus it has the added features of mod support, and the trackpads make it feel great.

Whether or not you'll enjoy the game is down entirely to preference, but I think most RPG fans will find quite a bit of enjoyment in its emphasis on min-maxxing, dungeon crawling, and leveling mechanics. Regardless, Stardew is always a great time, especially on Deck.

9 Terraria

Technically An RPG, Always A Fun Time

Still in the arguable RPG territory, we have Terraria, a sandbox game that plays more like a roguelike than Minecraft. It's got a major emphasis on combat, with cool bosses, tons of unique items, NPCs, and a bunch of RPG mechanics in a super smooth feeling game where you can build whatever.

It also works incredibly well on the Steam Deck, my only complaint being that you can't move with menus open, but this may be fixed in the next update. The trackpads make up for the mouse, and that, on top of easy mod support, better performance, and more features, make this the ideal portable Terraria.

8 Old School Runescape

Nostalgia On The Go.

Runescape is one of those timeless classics that you never get tired of despite it taking 30 minutes to get from one location to the next, and given it's on Steam, it's rather easy to get it on Steam Deck. You'll need to be online for most of this one, but it's still great to play in bed, at a café, or anywhere with Wi-Fi.

Really, since it's an MMO, this is best on Deck because it's easier to get some grinding in when you can pull out your handheld, click on a bunch of mobs for an hour, and get a level or two in whatever you're speccing into. It's a perfect game to clock into whenever you want.

7 Dicey Dungeons

A Ravenous Random Roguelike RPG

Into a somewhat more traditional RPG, Dicey Dungeons is a roguelike where all your moves are cards that require you to roll dice to use them. It's a very intricate but easy to understand combat system that stays interesting on every run, and there's a ton of unlockables and game modes to be found here.

This one is great on Deck primarily for the extra control options. You can choose to use button controls, use the trackpads to play it like you would with a keyboard and mouse, or use the touchscreen. All these ways to play feel great, and it's a perfect game to pick up and play whenever.

6 Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Paper Mario Without The Mario

If you're someone who loved Paper Mario till the 3DS, then Bug Fables was (quite literally) made for you. It's got a quirky 2D in 3D style, fun characters, and action commands that make the gameplay always feel fresh and exciting. It's an excellent spiritual successor.

It's best on Deck because, typically, Nintendo Switch games tend to have extra input lag, which can absolutely mess you up in games like this that require good timing for a lot of attacks. On top of that, if you choose to play docked, the Deck can display at higher resolutions, and it just feels great on the system in general.

5 CrossCode

Fast-Paced Action (RPG)

In terms of action RPGs, while there's an abundance of choices, CrossCode is easily one of the best. It's essentially a single-player MMO, taking all the fun aspects of that genre and fusing it with a smooth, free-flowing combat system and one of the most expressive silent main characters ever.

It works wonderfully on Steam Deck, especially if you prefer aiming as if you were using a mouse with the trackpads. It feels great to play, and looks great too, running perfectly even if you have larger pixel sizes on. Absolutely highly recommended if you haven't tried it yet.

4 Slay The Spire

Make Sure To Try Blasphemy + Vault

Slay the Spire, while maybe not exactly what you picture when you think of RPGs, is an excellent Roguelike Deckbuilder with a ton of turn-based RPG mechanics, a bunch of different synergies, really fun characters with different playstyles, and it's incredibly difficult to top it off.

It's great on Deck for similar reasons to Dicey Dungeons, with all the control styles feeling excellent and giving you a bunch of options. It's also got really great mod support, built right into the Steam Workshop, which you wouldn't be getting on Console.

3 Cassette Beasts

Pokémon But Without The Pokémon

If you're someone who has been begging for Pokémon to try something new for once, you should absolutely give Cassette Beasts a go. It's got similar monster catching, training and battling mechanics, but with an actually fun type chart, a great open-world, fusions, and dynamic music.

It works absolutely perfectly on Deck, which is great considering the Switch version isn't the prettiest thing out there. Plus, mods for Cassette Beasts are built right in on PC, and are as simple as dragging and dropping your mods into a folder the game makes for you. It's really awesome.

2 Persona 5 Royal

Style And Substance, Uncompromised

Notoriously, Persona 5 is a really great game, and the Steam Deck is one of the best places to experience it. It's half RPG, half Social Simulator, and it blends those two aspects perfectly, making for a fun, mildly stressful, and incredibly rewarding experience that looks and sounds incredible.

As opposed to the Switch, which doesn't hit 720p30 a majority of the time, the Steam Deck can usually run the game on high settings at 60fps, consistently looking great, playing great, and with the colorful Xbox buttons to top it off. The only caveat is it takes a large chunk of storage space, but if you have a big microSD card, it won't be an issue.

1 Sea Of Stars

An Incredible Time, Even Better On The Go

Sea of Stars is an incredibly special game, with tons of love poured into it. It feels like one of those genre-defining RPGs you only find once every few years. It blends Mario RPG-esque combat with Chrono Trigger's style, and it works incredibly well, making for a beautiful game.

It works especially well on the Steam Deck, letting you have the best possible visuals while on the go. Plus, similarly to Bug Fables, the Steam Deck typically has less input lag than the Switch, so those timed attacks are less likely to mess you up. Absolutely give this one a go on Deck.