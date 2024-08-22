Key Takeaways The Steam Deck is great for on-the-go gaming, but some games drain the battery faster or almost seem to need a mouse/keyboard.

The games below offer pure portable experiences with gameplay perfect for travel.

From the charming Stardew Valley to the intense Darkest Dungeon 2, Steam Deck has games for all tastes and trips.

As with any handheld console, the Steam Deck is built to be used on-the-go, requiring no external controllers or attached cables in order to run games. But, of course, every piece of hardware has its limitations, and there are too many games to count that are "Steam Deck Verified" that completely drain the battery within an hour of play, require a constant internet connection, or heavily require the use of a mouse and keyboard.

So, if you're traveling, enormous and demanding titles like Elden Ring or Cyberpunk 2077 may not be the best choice for gaming mid-transportation. That's not to say that there aren't any games suitable for travel on the Steam Deck; the following are at least ten that we can think of (maybe we'll make another list if this goes well).

1 Balatro

Hardcore Poker

5.0 /5 Strategy Digital Card Game Roguelike Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 91/100 Critics Recommend: 100% Released February 20, 2024 Developer(s) LocalThunk Publisher(s) Playstack

The most critically-acclaimed game of 2024 doesn't even have a plot, with Balatro's straightforward roguelike structure earning accolades from every edge of the gaming community. This poker-based deckbuilder is a perfect travel game, with pick-up-and-play capability that's perfect for long commutes.

Quite simply, Balatro is the purest form of roguelike on the market at the moment, taking one of the most popular games in human history and twisting it into a simple-yet-dense card game with endless replayability.

2 Vampire Survivors

The power of garlic compels you!

4.5 /5 Roguelike Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released December 17, 2021 Developer(s) Luca Galante Publisher(s) Luca Galante

Not only does Vampire Survivors not require a mouse or keyboard, it doesn't even require most of the buttons on a controller. Top-down gameplay is boiled down to its essence, with the player only using the thumbstick to move their character as it automatically unleashes attacks.

That being said, don't expect this to be a walk in the park (there are some lovely flowers in this game, though). Vampire Survivors will have you sweating, begging for the next upgrade to line up with your build as you bob and weave through all kinds of monsters.

3 Hades

The devil is your dad, and it's time to move out

Hades is a perfect smoothie made out of the craziest combination of ingredients (which include, but are not limited to: Anime, Greek Mythology, Base-Building, and Roguelike gameplay). With an equally compelling story, cast of characters, and gameplay loop, Hades is a must-play for anybody with a Steam Deck (or any gaming device, period).

The irresistably-replayable roguelike structure is only made more enticing by the game's captivating plot, in which the son of the lord of the Underworld tries over and over to find a way out of literal hell.

4 Yoku's Island Express

An open-world pinball adventure

Yes, you read that correctly: Yoku's Island Express is an open-world pinball game (and an incredibly cute one at that), but it gets weirder. You play as a dung beetle who has recently been hired for the position of mailman for a luscious jungle full of colorful critters.

The game is gorgeously minimal, with an adorable art style and a gameplay system as easy to learn as pinball itself. You can get lost for hours in the metroidvania-esque world of Yoku, perfect for a boring flight or long train ride.

5 Slay The Spire

A killer deck-building dungeon crawler

It doesn't get much more genre-pleasing than this, folks, with Slay the Spire bringing together fantasy RPGs, roguelikes, deck-building, turn-based combat, and dungeon-crawling into one incredibly refined package. There are multiple classes to choose from, each one completely changing how the game is played and providing a brand-new experience.

Unanimously praised by critics and deck-builder fans alike, it's no wonder the game's sequel is one of the most-wishlisted games on Steam. Slay the Spire is perfect for Steam Deck users traveling to their next destination, with turn-based combat that you can easily take a break from if any unexpected detours (roadside dessert stands) come up.

6 Stardew Valley

Down on the farm

If, somehow, you still haven't played the massively successful indie darling Stardew Valley, consider this your sign to finally pick it up. This is the perfect game for Steam Deck, with adorable pixel-art graphics and addictively-simple mechanics that will keep you entertained for hours.

It's the quintessential game of the blossoming "cozy" genre, with lovable characters and (mostly) non-violent gameplay that just leaves players feeling warm and fuzzy inside. The possibilities for your farm are endless, with the game's community constantly pushing the limits of Stardew's building mechanics.

7 Animal Well

Some say it's like Halo 1 meets Halo 2

4.5 /5 Metroidvania Puzzle Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 89/100 Critics Recommend: 98% Released May 9, 2024 Developer(s) Shared Memory Publisher(s) Bigmode

A very heated contender for the best metroidvania game of all time, Animal Well brings together platforming, puzzles, and exploration for a truly unforgettable experience. The haunting-yet-beautiful underground world you venture through is as gorgeously designed as its gameplay mechanics, with satisfying physics-based toys aiding you along on your adventure.

If it wasn't impressive enough already, the entire game was created by one person: developer and artist Billy Basso. Basso single-handedly programmed, designed, and composed the entire game (as well as creating his own engine from scratch).

8 Enter The Gungeon

So many references, so few bullets...

A terrific homage to the world of video games, Enter The Gungeon is a pure-and-simple roguelike with the most ridiculous arsenal of weapons we've ever seen. Every weapon you can think of is in here: an AK-47, Mega Man's Buster Gun, Judge Dredd's pistol, and even the Ghostbusters' iconic Proton Pack are just a fraction of the possible guns you can grab on a run.

The game combines perfect gameplay with humor and a charming art style for a joyfully fun time (assuming you don't throw your Steam Deck out the window when you're sent back to the very start for the first time).

9 Darkest Dungeon 2

The road trip of your nightmares

Roguelike RPG Systems Released May 8, 2023 Developer(s) Red Hook Studios Publisher(s) Red Hook Studios

We couldn't make a list about traveling without including a couple of games based around taking road trips, the first of which being the eerie turn-based strategy game Darkest Dungeon 2. Expanding in every direction from the first game in the series, Darkest Dungeon 2 is a fantastic roguelike that can easily be picked up or put down at any given moment.

Don't think that the game is forgiving, though: it's one of the most hardcore experiences in its league. Your playable characters can (and will) bleed to death, contract cholera, and lose their sanity if you don't play your cards right.

10 Death Road To Canada

Like the Oregon Trail, but with zombies

Arcade Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 74% Released July 21, 2016 Developer(s) Rocketcat Games Publisher(s) Rocketcat Games

While the original road trip game The Oregon Trail is undoubtedly a classic, you know what would make it even better? Zombies. Enter Death Road to Canada, a roguelike road-tripping adventure across North America with a healthy dose of undead nightmares.

Each playthrough of the game has a different procedurally-generated narrative, with new loot, characters, and locations to discover through replaying. There is also a character who seems to be permanently equipped with a horse's head on their torso, so don't tell us this isn't gonna be a fun time.