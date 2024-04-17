Key Takeaways Steamworld Heist 2 is a sequel promising a new setting at sea, with expanded gameplay and real-time naval combat.

New features include a job system, over 150 customizable items, and real-time naval combat.

Set for release on August 8th, it will be available on multiple platforms.

Closing out the Nintendo Indie World showcase this morning, Thunderful Games revealed their next entry in the Steamworld games - Steamworld Heist 2, a sequel to the turn-based strategy game.

What is Steamworld Heist 2?

At first glance, it is a sequel to the first Steamworld Heist and a continuation of the popular Steamworld series, which is made up of many games, such as Steamworld Build, Steamworld Dig 2, Steamworld Quest of Gligamech, and more. On a second look here, you see that Steamworld Heist 2 promises a significantly expanded experience compared to the first game, as well as a very different setting.

Unlike the first game's space setting, Steamworld Heist 2 is set at sea, as you go from sailing between stars to sailing on the ocean as you explore to figure out why the water is turning corrosive and endangering the SteamBots that make up the world's populace. A world map that you sail across, with real-time naval combat, is a change of pace from the strictly turn-based Steamworld Heist 1 but promises an interesting new experience.

Related Review: SteamWorld Heist Set in the same universe as SteamWorld Dig, Heist is an entirely different genre of game. Learn if that makes this 3DS game a winner in our review.

Beyond sailing the sea raiding enemies, and battling there, you'll also find the return of the core system of turn-based battle that worked so well for Steamworld Heist. This includes ricocheting bullets, dense, multilayer maps, and varying objectives to accomplish during a fight. Captain Leeway takes over this game, and will recruit a crew of SteamBots to handle things in Steamworld Heist 2, but he'll get to do it with some new systems to further play with.

Following its seeming plan to expand on everything about Steamworld Heist, the sequel adds a new job system so that you can customize your crew significantly more, and create your own experience with them. Steamworld Heist 2 will also feature over 150 guns, utility items, and ship equipment for you to further customize things to your love.

Returning for the sequel is the music by Steam Powered Giraffe, as well as a focus on bars where you'll be able to meet new crewmates, upgrade things, and generally enjoy the ambiance of Steamworld Heist 2.

Steamworld Heist 2 will release on August 8th, for PC (Steam, GOG, and Epic), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be on Game Pass, making it available for a lot of folks to try out with minimal upfront investment.