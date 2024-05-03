Key Takeaways Lead Captain Leeway and crew in SteamWorld Heist II across the Great Sea.

Customize crew members with different jobs, like snipers, flankers, engineers, and reapers for diverse playstyles.

SteamWorld Heist II launches on Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 8, 2024.

SteamWorld Heist II is sailing into port with an all-new feature trailer. This second installment of the 2D turn-based tactics shooter is sure to be treasured by many who seek adventure. Lead your crew and set sail across the oceanic sea shore in order to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea. Are you up for the task?

Deep-Dive Into The Great Sea

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots and explore the vast ocean blue. As captain, it's up to you to fine-tune your crew's abilities as you play through missions where you scrap bots, collect loot and try to get out alive. With this installment, bullets can ricochet off the walls, ceilings, and even other robots. This trick can be used to outwit your foes and pull off a maze. The game features a job system where you get to equip your crewmates with a job that has a different set of weapons and abilities, enabling a multitude of different playstyles.

Meet Your Screwmates

Close

To start, snipers are keen on getting the job done. Good luck hiding from a sniper's eye since their laser-sighted weapons show their projectiles' path. Flankers bolt across any level and there's none other as skilled at picking up loot. They are quick on their feet and carry powerful shotguns, so don't mistake their usefulness. Brawlers have thick armor plates, huge hammers and the ability to heal after scrapping foes, which can be a big help in battle.

The Forward Thinking Engineer is the man behind the curtain, weakening their enemies and supporting their steam-mates by healing, creating cover and setting up combos. Boomers can blow up big groups of enemies and have a special knack for equipping and using banging utility items. Lastly, Reapers are deadly but reckless in battle. Whenever they scrap an enemy, they get the opportunity to shoot again. With this being said, their thirst for chaos might get themselves into difficult situations.

You can switch the jobs of your crew in the future to better suit your style or pursuit. A crewmate can have an increase in force if you combine the speed of the flanker with the toughness of a brawler. You can create specialized builds by combining job abilities with your character's personal upgrades. The possibilities to mix and match are endless, so much to see and do to optimize your gaming experience as you sail the seas. Along the way, you can also recruit robots that can aid in your journey.

Bumpy Waters

The seas might be vast, but don't expect smooth sailing. You will face high-pressure threats and challenges such as the Royal Navy. They have a more defensive playstyle with drones, guards, snipers and turrets. The guards can charge through just about anything, so all hands are on deck for them. You'll also encounter Rattlers, a cult of bone-obsessed bots that roam across the north. These cultists replace their metallic parts with bones, which can make them simple targets to scrap individually...if you manage to get through a swarm of them spawning in.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

SteamWorld is an anthology series of video games created by Image & Form. SteamWorld Heist debuted in 2015 on the Nintendo 3DS before making its release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U and iOS in 2016.

Set sail across the Great Sea when SteamWorld Heist II launches on Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 8, 2024.