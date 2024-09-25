SteelSeries has announced its latest keyboard series that will aim to be smarter, stronger and faster. The Apex Pro series originally launched in 2019 and revolutionized keyboards with fully adjustable actuation. The latest release in the series, the Apex Pro Gen 3, will bring more technology that is highlighted by the cutting-edge OmniPoint 3.0 and the industry's first Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor to provide a competitive advantage. The legacy of the "World's Faster Keyboard" will continue with the addition of new advanced GG software that includes Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger and Protection Mode. Players will be able to utilize the GG QuickSet to access individual pro-grade profiles based on the most played games.

Apex Pro Software Suite:

Protection Mode – Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys—never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again.

– Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys—never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again. Rapid Tap – Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to 5 key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping or slide-cancelling gets more responsive than ever.

– Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to 5 key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping or slide-cancelling gets more responsive than ever. Rapid Trigger – Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button.

– Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button. GG Quickset – Optimal settings for a player’s favorite games are just a few clicks away, making the gaming keyboard setup easier than ever. Gain a competitive edge with pro-grade presets that adjust actuation levels, Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, Rapid Tap, RGB Lighting, and more on a per-game basis. Skip the complicated setup and get playing.

Software Features

The Apex Pro Gen 3 Series will offer software features and lightning-fast speeds with enhanced durability and significant hardware upgrades. Players can expect premium switch stabilizers to reduce typing wobble and factory-lubed switches for a smooth feel and better sound. The OmniPoint 3.0 switches will be the first keyboards to utilize the "S-Tier" Hall Effect Sensor Gen 3 tech. These will allow for in-game responsiveness with reduced noise, greater precision and consistent performance.

Three formats are offered for the Gen 3 Series. Players can choose from a full size, TKL or TKL Wireless. These are available now at the SteelSeries website. The Apex Pro Gen 3 is available for $239.99, the TKL for $219.99 and the Wireless Gen 3 at $269.99.