Today, SteelSeries has officially released its special edition version of its Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset to retailers as it had been available for pre-sale, prior. The Dragon Arctis Nova 7 series headset has been designed by a collective of people from SteelSeries with both Chinese and Taiwanese heritage as its celebrates their heritage, culture and traditions along with the beginning of the 2024 Lunar New Year. What is apparent about the headset is the color as it is dawned in garnet and features a dragon on the ear cup, which is one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.The dragon wraps around the chinese character for 'dragon' and sits on a stack of lucky clouds for a unique design. The headband also offers a design that is like dragon scales that bends and contours to head shapes.

While the design a special edition, the headset remains a constant with the Arctis Nova 7 that comes equipped with the Nova Acoustic System. This fuses both hardware and software to help provide 'Almighty Audio' to those who both game and conduct business. High Fidelity speaker drivers are custom-designed for sound purity along with 360-degree Spatial Audio for immersion. The Sonar Audio Software Suite provides the first pro-grade parametric EQ for gamers to adjust individual frequency for superior customization. With the headset being wireless, it also offers Simultaneous Audio to allow two audio streams at the same time with both 2.4GHz bandwidth and Bluetooth that allows to easily swap between PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Android and mobile devices with USB-C.

SteelSeries has also incorporated AI-powered noise cancelation with the new ClearCast Gen 2 for crystal clear communications and a bidirectional microphone that uses the same technology that Formula 1 teams use to cancel noise and distractions. The microphone blends seamlessly into the earcups when fully retracted to help with the look of the headset. The Dragon Arctis Nova 7 Wireless is available now at retailers for $199.99 and users can download the SteelSeries Sonar Audio Suite here. Details on the headset are listed below.

Key Features: