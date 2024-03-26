Key Takeaways Stellar Blade's demo will be released on Friday, March 29 at 7:00 am PDT/2:00 pm GMT with a tutorial and first boss battle.

For a variety of reasons, Stella Blade has garnered a great deal of hype over the past several months. A few lucky players were able to get some hands on time with the demo a couple of weeks ago, assuming they happened to download it in the brief window of availability during an accidental leak before it was yanked from the PSN store and the downloaded copies were remotely deactivated. But this was enough to confirm a demo was coming, so now eager players were wanting to know when. The date for the demo's official release is Friday, March 29 at 7:00 am PDT/2:00 pm GMT. PlayStation promises that this time it's for real.

What's Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade has players stepping into the boots of Eve, a member of the 7th Aiborne Squad sent to Earth to battle the invading Naytiba. The demo takes place at the beginning of the game and goes to the first boss battle. The demo will also serve as a tutorial to help the player familiarize themselves with combat mechanics while getting acquainted with the war-torn Eidos 7, a human city that is currently infested by the Naytiba. Players that defeat the boss will be able to transfer their saved data from the last checkpoint to the retail version, provided they keep the save data on their PlayStation 5 console. A taste of what players can expect to see in Stellar Blade can be seen in this demo teaser, which features a mix mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics.

Stellar Blade is an action adventure hack-and-slash scheduled for release on April 26 for PlayStation 5. The gameplay looks reminiscent of Bayonetta and NieR Automata, which interestingly enough has Keiichi Okabe listed as one of the composers who is known for NieR's memorable score among numerous other projects. It will have voice over language options of Korean, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin Spanish. There will be text language options of Korean, English (US), French, Italian, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Arabic, Turkish, Thai, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.