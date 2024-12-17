Stellar Blade took the world by storm earlier this year, selling over a million copies in two months, and now in celebration of its success, Shift Up is releasing free Holiday DLC. Available on December 17, you'll get to explore holiday scenery around Xion including a Christmas tree lighting up the once desolate city square and festive decorations that adorn The Last Gulp. While walking around, Eve can be outfitted in a new Santa Dress, complete with special accessories for the Holiday season.

It's not just Eve that's getting into the festive spirit. Drone can be decked out in the Rudolph outfit complete a nose so bright that it can guide a sleigh, while Adam gets the I'm No Santa outfit. A new minigame is also coming to Stellar Blade, but the details are scarce at the moment, other than the ability to earn a prize for participating. Even if you want to just kick back and relax before saving the world, just as with the Summer celebration DLC, in addition to the outfits, new background music has been added, giving you the chance to rest and relax to "Dawn (Winter)" and "Take Me Away."

The Surprise Success Of Stellar Blade