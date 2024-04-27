In Stellar Blade, the ruined city of Eidos 7 presents players with a uniquely hazardous challenge: a vast area submerged in toxic waters hiding untold secrets. This guide details the steps required to lower these flood waters and explore what lies beneath.

Introduction to Eidos 7

Upon arrival at Eidos 7 via the tram, players enter the Flooded Commercial Sector, a dangerous and submerged environment. Immediate exploration is lethal due to the toxicity of the water. However, using the drone's scan reveals potential explorable areas below the surface.

Starting the Oblivion Side Quest

The key to draining Eidos 7 lies in completing the Oblivion side quest. This quest is available after finishing main objectives in Wasteland--Altess Levoire and involves several steps:

Return to Xion: After the Wasteland objectives, head back to Xion and talk to Orcal at the city's entrance. Engage with a local kid: Beneath the entrance archway, find a ledge where a kid resides in a makeshift shelter. Receive a Request Letter from him containing a recovery program crucial for draining the plaza.

Locating the Flood Control Terminal

To activate the recovery program:

Return to Eidos 7: Use the Tetrapod ship piloted by Adam to go back, then head to Silent Street. Navigate to the Flood Control Terminal: At Silent Street, use a payphone to access the Plaza Entryway waypoint. From there, head to the Flooded Commercial Center, cross the bridge, and follow the path until you find yellow indentations on a wall. Use these to move sideways to the adjacent street where the terminal is located.

Activating the Terminal

Interact with the flood control terminal to initiate the water drainage. This action reveals new areas and pathways in the submerged streets below, allowing further exploration and collection of valuable items.

Collecting Items

As the waters recede, several collectibles become accessible:

Elixir Carrot Can: Found by destroying a robot and using a code inside a liquor store.

Found by destroying a robot and using a code inside a liquor store. Cryo Original Can: Available from a vending machine near a patrolling Naytiba.

Available from a vending machine near a patrolling Naytiba. Wasteland Adventurer Outfit: Located in a red crate on a higher ledge opposite the shops.

Completing the Oblivion Side Quest

The final part of the quest involves entering Warehouse 77:

Warehouse Exploration: Inside, there are numerous deceased individuals from a group. Inspect all bodies to conclude the investigation. Return Prompt: A prompt will appear, enabling a quick return to Xion.

Rewards

Successfully completing the Oblivion quest provides significant rewards:

2x Pulse Grenade

2x Shock Grenade

2x Smart Mine

Additionally, the now accessible No-Longer-Flooded Commercial Sector offers new side quests and bulletin board bounties, continuing your adventures in Eidos 7.