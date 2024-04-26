Key Takeaways Xion Math Puzzles in Stellar Blade challenge your wits with math equations and provide rewards.

Stellar Blade challenges players with combat and exploration and tests their wits with engaging puzzles. Among these are the Xion math puzzles, cryptic mathematical challenges that require a good deal of thinking and analysis. This guide will help you navigate and solve these intriguing puzzles.

Introduction to Xion Math Puzzles

Located in the futuristic city of Xion, these puzzles are part of two side quests you can access from the bulletin board. These quests are:

Simple Puzzle : Available after your first meeting with Orcal in Xion.

: Available after your first meeting with Orcal in Xion. Wisdom Puzzle: Unlocks after you complete main objectives in the Wasteland - Altess Levoire and subsequent discussions with Orcal.

Each puzzle presents a series of numbers and symbols forming irregular equations. You must decipher these to find a code, which you then input into a green terminal near the lift leading to the Presence Chamber.

Puzzle #1: Simple Puzzle

Clues and Equation Setup

Here are the clues provided for the Simple Puzzle:

4@7@8 = 285684

9@3@5 = 271542

6@2@7 = 121426

5@6@7 = ?

How to Solve the Simple Puzzle

The method to solve this puzzle involves:

Multiplying the first and second digits. Multiplying the second and third digits. Adding the results from steps 1 and 2.

Example Calculation

For the missing equation (5@6@7), the solution process is as follows:

Multiply 5 and 6 to get 30.

Multiply 6 and 7 to get 42.

Add 30 and 42 to reach 72.

The answer would be input as: 3-0-4-2-7-2. This will grant you 1,000 gold and 2x Vitcoin as a reward.

Puzzle #2: Wisdom Puzzle

Clues and Equation Setup

The clues for the Wisdom Puzzle include:

37#21 = 928

77#44 = 3993

123#17 = 14840

71#6 = ?

How to Solve the Wisdom Puzzle

To tackle this more challenging puzzle, follow these steps:

Sum the two numbers. Find the difference between the two numbers. Multiply the results from steps 1 and 2.

Example Calculation

For the equation 71#6:

Add 71 and 6 to get 77.

Subtract 6 from 71 to get 65.

Multiply 77 by 65 to obtain 5005.

Inputting the result as 5-0-0-5 will complete the puzzle, rewarding you with 1,000 gold and the prestigious Queen of Arithmetic Badge.

Tips for Approaching Xion Math Puzzles

When engaging with the Xion math puzzles, it's beneficial to:

Take notes and work out each puzzle step-by-step.

Verify your calculations to ensure accuracy before inputting answers.

Be patient and systematic in your approach to deciphering the clues.