If you have been keeping up with the gaming industry these past few years, then you have probably heard of an action-adventure game known as Stellar Blade, previously known as Project EVE. With its recent launch and positive reviews, the game has made itself recognized within the gaming community. You may think you know about this title, but what if there was more to the story? Come along with me as we dive into everything you need to know about Stellar Blade.

What is Stellar Blade?

According to PlayStation, the human race has been decimated, with only a few having fled to a Colony in outer space. Earth is now ruled by strange yet powerful creatures known as the Naytiba. In an attempt to reclaim Earth to save humankind, the Colony sends the 7th Airborne Squad to the desolate planet to run with the mission. Once they begin their operation on Earth, a devastating surprise attack by the Naytiba leaves us with only one squad member alive, which is our main protagonist, EVE.

EVE is eventually saved by a human scavenger named Adam, who guides her to the last remaining city on Earth called Xion. Having been sent from the sky, the last surviving residents of Xion refer to EVE as "Angel". With her odds against her, she explores a world that once flourished with life. As she fights on, she begins to realize that there is much more than a battle against the Naytiba that she has to face. Everything that EVE has held firm to up until this point suddenly begins to be questioned.

Who made Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade was developed by SHIFT UP and XDEV and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. XDEV is a development studio that is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment and operates under PlayStation Studios' guardianship. SHIFT UP is a South Korean game developer known for their mobile game Destiny Child. Their subsidiary studio, Second EVE Studio, develops AAA PC and console video games. As you could've guessed, their first project was Stellar Blade.

According to a behind the scenes video on Stellar Blade by PlayStation Studios, the inspiration for the game came from SHIFT UP's CEO, Kim Hyung-tae, who is also Stellar Blade's director, producer, art director, and writer. He mentioned that when he learned about taxi drivers going on strike because it was said that their jobs would be replaced by artifical intelligence. His curiosity about AI's abilities led to the beginning of Stellar Blade. The studio commented on its rare feat, considering that its console market is near non-existent in South Korea, as its main gaming market is mobile gaming.

The game was initially announced by SHIFT UP in April 2019 as an Unreal Engine 4-based game titled Project EVE. In late 2020, a first look at the gameplay was released, which gives viewers a look at Eve battling unknown invaders. In September 2021, it was announced at PlayStation's State of Play that the title was to be an exclusive for the PS5 and be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. That next year, the story trailer was released, and the title was changed from Project EVE to Stellar Blade. In January 2024, during PlayStation's State of Play, it was announced that the game was scheduled to be released on April 26th.

Where can I get Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade is currently available on PlayStation 5.