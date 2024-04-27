Key Takeaways Solve the Lost Ark puzzle by following clue from data slate in Xion.

Stellar Blade, the action RPG set in the dystopian city of Xion, presents players with a variety of challenging side quests, one of which includes the intricate Lost Ark puzzle. This guide will walk you through solving the puzzle to successfully complete the side quest given by Mann in the Presence Chamber.

Starting the Quest

The Lost Ark puzzle is triggered after speaking to Mann, who can be found in the Presence Chamber after completing main objectives in Altess Levoire, Wasteland. While the availability of this side quest following other quests remains unconfirmed, it's clear that this quest begins with Mann’s directive to investigate a renegade group operating within Xion.

Locating the Clue and Initial Steps

Upon reaching the designated area in Xion, your first task is to investigate a corpse which will point you towards an alleyway in the northern part of the city. Here, you'll find a terminal that can only be accessed with a specific code. Next to this terminal, you will discover a data slate with a pivotal clue: "Turn Xion, turn clockwise!"

Terminal Map and Locations

This clue pertains to six wall terminals scattered throughout the city. Each terminal will display a symbol when interacted with. Below is a brief overview of the terminal locations:

Terminal #1: Near the hideout/main terminal.

Near the hideout/main terminal. Terminal #2: Across from a payphone.

Across from a payphone. Terminal #3: Past Roxanne's shop in an alleyway.

Past Roxanne's shop in an alleyway. Terminal #4: By a vending machine near a small library.

By a vending machine near a small library. Terminal #5: On the steps to Kaya and the Sisters Junk shop.

On the steps to Kaya and the Sisters Junk shop. Terminal #6: Next to the cafe in the town square.

Solving the Puzzle

To solve the puzzle, follow the clue and interact with the terminals in a clockwise direction starting from the hideout terminal and ending at the terminal next to the cafe in the town square. Input the symbols revealed by each terminal in this specific order to unlock the hideout terminal.

Completing the Quest

Upon unlocking and entering the hideout, you will need to inspect three slain individuals and a terminal in a side room, which will trigger an alarm and lock the doors. To escape, destroy three terminals within the facility. Once outside, return to Mann to report your findings and complete the quest.

Rewards

For your efforts in solving the Lost Ark puzzle and aiding Mann, you will receive:

2x Shock Grenade

2x Smart Mine

2x Pulse Grenade

This concludes the guide to solving the Lost Ark puzzle in "Stellar Blade." This task offers substantial rewards and adds depth to the game’s lore, providing a challenging yet rewarding experience for players navigating the treacherous streets of Xion.