As announced during the September 2024 State of Play, there will be Stellar Blade DLC themed to Nier Automata later this year. Additionally, there will be a photo mode so that you can share your creativity with the game's characters.

Nier Automata DLC on the Way

Nier Automata is a celebrated RPG with an attractive protagonist that inspired the development of Stellar Blade, so it only makes sense that there's DLC themed around it. The Square Enix and Shift Up Corporation collab will release sometime this fall. Not much other information was shared, but the main protagonist will be getting a costume based on 2B, white hair and all.

Additionally, a photo mode will be implemented into Stellar Blade, and it seems to be a significant addition. From the trailer, we can see you can change the expressions of Eve and Lily's expressions, change the depth of field, and add lighting. There are also different poses that the characters can be placed into, and there are all sorts of frames that can be added. It was supposed to arrive sometime in August, according to Game Rant's coverage of the 2024 road map.

Lastly, the game's soundtrack is now available on select streaming platforms like YouTube Music and Apple Music. Over 180 tracks can be listened to on your phone, PC, etc, as of September 25. Currently, it's not on Spotify yet, which is an odd choice.

Nier Automata is a beloved game from 2017 that has a wide fanbase. It's adored for its complex but engaging story, thrilling combat, and gorgeous music. It's bizarre how there hasn't been a follow-up yet as it's been a success for Square Enix. "It is an addictive, joyous, haunting beauty with a surreal mystery at the center of its captivating world to uncover, and like the best games of its kind, you'll find yourself diving back in for as much as you can," said our review. "The saga of 2B and company is one that is not be missed, and Platinum Games and Yoko Taro should be commended for something this excellent."

Earlier this year, Stellar Blade added summer-themed outfits and a new area called the Great Desert Oasis. There has also been a New Game+ option for those who want to play Stellar Blade again. Perhaps with this Nier update, we'll get some more outfits for Lily; maybe she'll cosplay as 9S.