PS5-exclusive Stellar Blade may be getting a PC release in 2025. The game's developer Shift Up on Tuesday said in its quarterly results report that platform expansion is being considered for next year.

Stellar Blade also has a demo you can try.

Stellar Blade PC Port Seems Likely

"The release is being considered within 2025," said Shift Up in its quarterly report. "Considering recent trends such as Steam's expanding market share in the AAA game sector and the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles."

Shift Up has also said that its updates for Stellar Blade, such as the Nier: Automata collab coming later this month, has "helped sustain the game's popularity." Shift Up reports that the "sales continued at a stabilized level" through the third quarter this year.

Those excited about Shift Up's next projects might be happy to know that we'll get our first look at Project Witches next year. "We are currently developing Project Witches with the goal of launching it after 2027," said the developer in the quarterly report. "We are considering communicating with users and the market in the first half of next year to share specific details about Project Witches."

Project Witches is reportedly going to the studio's next action RPG set in a sci-fi world. It is being developed for next-gen systems and will be cross-platform, according to a job listing, found by IGN.

The Nier DLC Launches Very Soon

Stellar Blade is getting its crossover DLC with Nier Automata very shortly. It makes sense to both Square Enix and Shift Up as the game inspired the creation of Stellar Blade. The strange character Emil, played by Maii Kadowaki, will make an appearance in Stellar Blade. The skull-head character sells you eleven different collab items to Eve. The PlayStation Blog says that these items will "intertwine the best of both games, leading you to a more enriched world." It launches on November 20.

Other updates include a new photo mode, which has been requested for a long time. You can capture the intense battles, the beautiful environments, or the characters themselves in their cool outfits. There will also be various filters and character poses to utilize in the photo mode arriving on November 20. If that isn't enough, there's a new lip-sync update that improves the animation for French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguest, and Latin American Spanish players. You can also change Eve's ponytail length to "No Ponytail" if you wish.