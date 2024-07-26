Key Takeaways Stellar Blade's summer update adds new outfits & Great Desert Oasis area.

Explore the new oasis for a break & summer-themed BGM.

Update also includes bug fixes & Stellar Blade has glowing reviews.

Stellar Blade has received a summer update, adding two new outfits and a new area to explore called the Great Desert Oasis. You can also give Eve a relaxing time in the sunbed as she takes a break from her adventures.

The summer update for Stellar Blade provides a bikini-like outfit for Eve that certainly wouldn't help in a battle against her ferocious foes. It should be like the Skin Suit, which provides no armor. Nevertheless, you can buy it from Clyde's shop at the Oasis. One more outfit and an accessory can be purchased from that location as well.

Eve can now sunbathe in Stellar Blade.

Players can explore the Great Desert Oasis for a little break from the post-apocalyptic chaos they find themselves in Stellar Blade. It will be available for a limited time, however, so download the update and play the game now to check out the content before it goes away. No end date has been provided yet. The update also adds some summer-themed BGM for the Great Desert Oasis, which can be heard at any base camp.

The new update also adds a few fixes. The hair color change will now apply in the Boss Challenge preset and "various other bug fixes" have been applied. Despite some pandering to a male gaze, Stellar Blade is admittedly one of the best games of 2024. The visuals are spectacular, and the combat is exciting. It brings the intensity of a Soulslike game without punishing you with lengthy checkpoints or losing your experience points. It's a refreshing change to the RPG genre, which has gravitated more towards FromSoftware's style in recent years.

"It no doubt will draw comparisons to Nier and its successor, but what Shift Up has done is improved upon the formula greatly in creating one of the best action games of the year," said our review. "The combat will have you engaged from start to finish, and while the story is overly predictable, the beautiful visuals and mesmerizing soundtrack will have you immersed."

If you haven't tried Stellar Blade yet and have a PlayStation Plus Premium membership, you can check out a two-hour trial now. Stellar Blade currently has an 81 Metacritic score with an impressive 9.2 user score. Likely thanks to this universal praise, Stellar Blade has sold more than a million copies worldwide. That number will likely jump if the game heads to PC through services like Steam and Epic Games Store.