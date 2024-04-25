Throughout the adventures in Stellar Blade, players will find various outfits/nano suits for Eve that are entirely cosmetic. Whether you want to strut around in a skintight suit or an elegant dress, Stellar Blade has it all. For the two companions at Eve’s side, Adam and Lily, they aren’t without their own dress-up options, although their options are fewer than those of our heroine.

There are two outfits that players are able to obtain early on in the story that allow you to customize the two's appearance. These will give them a slightly more down-to-earth (if you can call it that) appearance as opposed to their military grade and almost a messenger outfit they have on their default.

Lily

The spunky, yet sometimes insufferable, Lily is in Eve’s ear here and there when Adam isn’t around, but she mostly acts as the mechanic that creates and builds the latest gear and accessories. For her unique outfit, Rainy Day, all that needs to be done is have access to Lily’s Exterior option in the menu system.

Head off into the Wasteland and travel to the campfire near the Solar Tower south of the exit of Xion. When you reach the tower, head north up the dirt path until you come across a handful of creepers guarding the entrance of a cave. Take them down or run past them, but regardless, you’ll enter a rather mystical-looking cave with what looks like a life spring. Down in the beautiful waters of said cave there will be a small chest that can be opened to obtain Lily’s Rainy Day outfit.

Adam

The only major requirement is you will need double jump, which is unlocked a little way through the main story after the first Eidos facility. After this, go back to the Wasteland and head all the way south of Xion and down the cliff near the Solar Tower. On the map, head east to find a set of climbable rocks. Head up and swing across the various branches and jump between some platforms you wouldn’t expect to traverse on.

The outfit is located shortly after the Beta Core is found by the unfortunate individual on one of the cliffs. Keep progressing until you reach a bridge and various monsters (hidden or otherwise guarding a small chest). Simply defeat them and collect your Junkman outfit reward.