Key Takeaways Stellar Blade, developed by Shift Up Corporation, is an action-packed adventure game set to launch on PlayStation 5 in the upcoming year.

The game features a gripping narrative, with players taking on the role of Eve to confront the malevolent force that has left Earth in ruins.

Stellar Blade offers sharp action sequences, stunning visuals, and a mature narrative, promising an immersive gaming experience for players.

Stellar Blade is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 console in the upcoming year. Developed by the acclaimed South Korean gaming powerhouse Shift Up Corporation, Stellar Blade marks the studio's inaugural foray into the console gaming realm, promising an action-packed adventure that has gamers on the edge of their seats.

Shift Up Corporation, hailing from Seoul, South Korea, has solidified its standing in the gaming industry since its establishment in December 2013. Renowned for the mobile sensation Destiny Child, Shift Up has expanded its horizons with a subsidiary, Shift Up Second EVE Studio, dedicated to crafting AAA video games for consoles and PC. Stellar Blade, unveiled in 2019, gained further momentum in 2021 when Sony Interactive Entertainment secured its marketing rights, ultimately assuming the role of the game's publisher in 2022.

Founded by KyungRip Min and artist Kim Hung Tae in December 2013, Shift Up has etched its mark in the gaming landscape. Notably, Kim Hung Tae's prior contributions to the Magna Carta game series and the Korean classic Blade & Souls serve as a testament to the studio's artistic prowess. Destiny Child, the studio's maiden project in 2016, garnered recognition and paved the way for Shift Up to acquire publishing rights, setting the stage for an uncensored global release in 2020.

Stellar Blade 4K 60 FPS Gameplay Trailer

A Glimpse into Stellar Blade's Universe

According to the developer, here is what you can expect:

While Stellar Blade represents Shift Up's debut console title, the venture is brimming with promise. This hack n' slash masterpiece catapults players into the gripping narrative of the stylish heroine, Eve, as she confronts the malevolent Naytibas—a force that has left Earth in ruins, compelling surviving humans to seek refuge in an outer space colony.

​​​​​​

Close

Embark on a Journey to Save Humanity

Stellar Blade embarks players on an electrifying story-driven action adventure, thrusting them into a gripping tale of survival and redemption. As Paratrooper Eve descends upon the desolate Earth from the outer space Colony, her mission unfolds: to reclaim the ravaged planet from the NA:tive, an insidious force that has pushed humanity to the brink of extinction.

However, the plot thickens as Eve confronts the NA:tive, unraveling the mysteries of a shattered past amidst the remnants of human civilization. The narrative takes unexpected turns, challenging players to navigate a complex web of deceit and revelation.

Sharp Action, Stunning Visuals, and a Mature Narrative

Stellar Blade seamlessly weaves together sharp action sequences with breathtaking visuals and a mature narrative, creating an immersive gaming experience. Players must master a delicate balance between offense and defense to thwart hordes of otherworldly enemies, ensuring the survival of humanity teetering on the edge of a cosmic blade.

To stay up to date on the latest developments, join the Stellar Blade Discord Server.

Shift Up Corporation is gearing up for a new wave of hiring. The company's corporate website displays a variety of openings, signaling commitment to the development of their studio. We will follow this game closely.

