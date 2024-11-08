Lucas is quite the insufferable character in Life is Strange: Double Exposure but he also seems to be holding a nefarious secret inside his briefcase. Thankfully, Max can use her newfound powers to see what's inside but she'll first have to distract him.

How Can You Distract Lucas?

In the Dead reality, you'll see that Lucas hasn't put away his key, which is inside the briefcase. Max has an opportunity to see what mysterious files are inside his briefcase while on a phone call in the Living reality. To first go to the other reality, head to the windows near the tree and you can shift there. When you talk to Lucas in the Dead reality, he'll boast about his booking at a con and his standee. Head over to the standee and interact with it with the triangle or Y button.

Max will figure out that she needs to vandalize the standee to distract Mr. Colmenero (Lucas). Head over to the coffee shop's main stand, and on the white table surface, you'll find a convenient marker. Take it. It's time to channel Max's "inner Chloe." Head back to the standee and vandalize it. You can choose to give him either a devil look or a black eye. Speak to Lucas and tell him what happened.

Now that Lucas is distracted, Max can take the key from the briefcase. You can take a snapshot of Lucas trying to wipe away the pen marks if you'd like. Return back to the Living reality, and you'll see that Lucas is still distracted by the phone call. Use the key to unlock his briefcase on the table. You'll find out that Lucas isn't the one who smashed Safi's car. However, you'll find that Lucas has a restraining order on Safi. She apparently followed, monitored, or surveilled Lucas' child, Roberto. She may have also made threats, in addition to interfering with the property. What's going on? You'll find out more. A major decision awaits you.

Other Things You Can Find

In the Caledon University hall, you'll see a phone box with Dual Tone written on it. You can take a snapshot of the phone for social media. You can also talk to the future with it. Max can either say things are out of your control or let go of your past. Additionally, you can dive into Gwen's files in her office and change the grades on Loretta's paper. By the way, did you know you can solve the Abraxas puzzles?

