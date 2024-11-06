The Stranger Things VR game, previously available on Meta Quest 3, is now heading to PS VR2 users early next month. You can now pre-purchase the title for $24.99, and there's a 20% discount available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Play as Vecna in Stranger Things VR on PS VR2

Launching on December 5, you'll play as the series antagonist Vecna as he "conquers unknown realities and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins," according to the trailer's video description on YouTube. The game is directly inspired by the popular Netflix series and gives a "never-before-seen perspective" from the villain.

The game is developed by Tender Claws, which has previously worked on the Virtual Virtual Reality series, The Under Presents Tempest, and The Under Presents Outside Time and Space. The developer has been known to give immersive cinematic experiences, which makes it perfect for the Stranger Things property in VR. A new trailer for the PSVR 2 port for Stranger Things VR dropped on Wednesday.

OpenCritic doesn't have an official rating on Stranger Things VR, but two of the reviews are a bit disappointing. Metro GameCentral gave it a three out of 10 score. "Somewhere between a non-interactive VR experience and a half-baked licensed game, the latest Stranger Things VR experience has neither a coherent storyline nor proper action," said the review. The Daily Star liked the game more with a three out of five star review but said the game was a "missed opportunity." Hopefully, the critical response is better when the game launches on PSVR 2.

A Bad History of Stranger Things in Gaming

Stranger Things has admittedly not had the best luck in the gaming medium. It once had a promising TellTale Games adaptation before the studio closed (and then reopened again with new management). Additionally Stranger Things 3: The Game has a Weak rating on OpenCritic with only 21% of critics recommending the product. Thankfully, Stranger Things has received some fun crossover DLC and events with popular franchises like Far Cry, Fortnite, and Dead by Daylight. There are also some cool Minecraft skins based on Eleven and her friends.

Stranger Things still remains as one of Netflix's most popular shows. According to Nielsen (via Forbes), it was the most popular show of 2022 with over 52 billion minutes being watched by fans. It has also received a stage play that's set in 1959, lots of memorabilia, and a Monopoly set among many other tie-ins. Netflix even has its own dedicated shop for the Stranger Things franchise.