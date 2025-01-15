When it comes to strategy games, they can look intimidating for new players — thinking quickly, planning ahead, and having to memorize resources and mechanics. The last thing any beginner wants is to get stuck playing some of the more complex strategy video games and getting stuck. That’s okay though, because not every tactical game requires a college degree.

Related 10 Least Scary Horror Games for Beginners Games for when you want to be scared...but not too much.

It doesn’t matter if it’s an RTS or some strategic turn-based video game, because the genre is packed with loads of choices new players can enjoy. Once you’ve found the right niche, you’ll find it hard to put it down, as with every fun tactical game, it can get addicting and time-consuming. So, clear out your schedule and throw on your thinking cap, it’s time to check out the best strategy games for starting players.

10 Persona 5 Tactica

Role-Playing Rebellion

Close