Strategy lovers all know what to look for in a good tactical game, but how a game looks can often be just as important as the gameplay itself. In fact, graphics can bleed into how well a strategy game plays and how much fun it is.

A solid style can enhance the overall theme of any strategy game. It can help it shine and leave a lasting impression before we let the stress of strategizing take over.

10 Anno 1800

The Lively Industrial Revolution

Anno 1800 beautifully depicts the Industrial Revolution. It's up to you how you lead your growing city toward progress, but no matter which route you take, you can appreciate the rich design.

There's stunning greenery that feels fresh and exciting. But then there's also the thick smog that comes from the factories. Everything makes this world feel that much more real.

9 SpellForce 3

Where RTS Meets RPG

SpellForce 3 is a warm blend of strategy and role-playing games, but before you can even embrace this story, sit back and admire these breathtaking graphics. It’s truly a vibrant environment whether it’s highlighting the rich greenery in the woods or the rocky mountain-like areas.

The various races are designed well, there’s fun battle physics and there’s enough diversity in the buildings so that every area looks unique. Thanks to the RPG elements, you get to explore this rich world further.

8 Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance

An Epic Fight Between Machine and Man

Platform PC Release 2024-02-21 Developer Slitherine Ltd.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance relies heavily on tactics as without the right strategy, you’ll face heavy consequences. And the intensity behind the battles drives that point home. The gunfire and explosions are realistic enough to keep you engaged in the story.

To make things even better, the game features stunning battlefield physics. For instance, destroying a building isn’t just a cool visual, but it stays demolished, so you can send out explosives to change the landscape and alter the course of the battle.

7 Civilization 6

Grow a Thriving Community and Culture

Civilization 6 took a drastic turn from the realism of its predecessors and instead opted for a more cartoon-like layout. But it works for this addition to the franchise. The colors are wonderfully loud and bold, immediately snatching your attention.

There’s a great deal of charm from the buildings to the characters. It feels playful without undercutting the tactical nature of the game. It’s a great way to dive into strategy games that have more personality.

6 Manor Lords

A Seasonal Medieval Experience

Manor Lords captures the vibe of a medieval village with ease. There’s a rustic feel about it as you start from nothing and build up your village on a patch of land, and it’s even better that you can see the effort made to make everything look historically accurate.

The graphics particularly shine in this strategy city-builder thanks to the rolling weather conditions. There’s plenty of sun in the warmer months and a chill settles in during winter. Being able to build as you like, watching workers cut down trees and plow fields, adds nice realism to the game.

5 Age of Empires 4

Epic Battles and Beautiful Art

Age of Empires 4 continues the tradition of boasting vibrant, lively graphics in this popular strategy franchise. The coloring is just as bold as ever, making each faction truly pop and stand out from each other.

There’s love shown throughout too from the texture and details of the buildings to the terrain surrounding you. Plus, the battles are just as exciting. There’s something satisfying about witnessing the wall of your enemy come crumbling down after a few well-placed shots.

4 Marvel's Midnight Suns

Tactical Superhero Battles

Superheroes meet strategy and deck-building in Marvel's Midnight Suns. It may be a mixed bag of reviews from Marvel fans, but there's no denying that it looks remarkable. Our favorite characters are given sleek and authentic designs. They were effectively pulled from the comic pages with some modern updates.

You can even unlock more looks for these characters rendered just as well as their base designs. And that doesn't even touch on the fact that you design your very own hero to join the Marvel universe.

3 Company of Heroes 3

The Brutal Sights of War

As with Age of Empires 4, Company of Heroes 3 comes from a strategy franchise well-known for having quality visuals. This time around, you’re headed to the Mediterranean for battle, and the beauty of the setting is a stark contrast to the destruction happening within it.

The backdrop is only enhanced by the authentic design of the military from the tanks to the soldiers themselves. You’ll get yanked into the heat of it all, feeling like you’re in the trenches with them whether you’re battling during golden hour or in the dead of night.

2 Frostpunk

A Frozen Steampunk Landscape

One of the best things about Frostpunk is that it feels cold. The weather effects combined with the barren, snow-covered environment paints a meaningful picture. Things are bleak, but you can add color as you build your community.

What this game does better than the sequel is that you can witness people walking about. The trudge of workers through thick snow, watching them chart a path adds such an enjoyable level of immersion. It helps that we also get detailed close-up artwork of the setting and some of the people to breathe even more life into the game.

1 Baldur's Gate 3

Full of Rich Customization

Baldur's Gate 3 is another fantastic way to embrace both strategy and RPG elements. When it comes to graphics, they easily sit high on the list. The customization options alone will have you spending hours of your time simply making your character rather than playing.

Once you do get into the game , you'll see that the stunning graphics aren't just applied to the character creator. The environment, the battles and the more...adult scenes are all wonderfully designed and animated. It makes exploring this open world for hours on end worthwhile.