By far one of the most creative and visually fascinating dungeons in all of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail , The Strayborough Deadwalk takes us through a haunted amusement park that's full of wonder and mystery. It has surprisingly challenging bosses, at least the first one, and is on par with Smileton for how much we love playing it in the endgame. We’re here to help you through any problems you may have with the dungeon with some tips.

His Royal Headness Leonogg

Malicious Mist: Starting off with a light raidwide, shield and heal through it.

Falling Nightmare: At first you might think nothing happened, but if you look above your head, puppet-like heads have spawned on everyone and will fall down in mere seconds. When they spawn, move slightly to the left or right to avoid them. If you do get hit, they will get stuck on your head, and you’ll be unable to perform any actions for a little while.

Spirited Charge: This is a tricky one. The boss will summon his minions outside the arena, and they will come to try and grab you. There are multiple waves of these, so you’ll have to eyeball when to move, but it’s important to play safe in this portion. If you get caught you will be binded and any attack the boss does will likely hit you. Speaking of which, he will send out exaflare markers from the middle out to the edge of the arena. These are very slow, so get between them and dodge into them when they go off as a second set will come up afterward.

Looming Nightmare: A marker will appear below two players. This will spawn a couple of aoes below them and will follow them around the arena. Ideally, you’ll want to go out to the edge of the arena and move around, but if you’re a greedy melee, you can circle around the boss with proper timing. Also, be careful of the enemies around the arena because they’ll still be trying to grab you.

Scream: This will be paired with Spirited Charge as the boss will start to do cone AOES from his front and back until the entire room is filled. Perform the three-to-one movement by going from the last AOE marker into the first when the first goes off to avoid getting hit. His royalty will also do Falling Nightmare during this, too, so watch your head.

Jack-in-the-Pot

Troubling Teacups: A set of teacups will appear on the field along with a ghost. The ghost will then tether to a teacup and hop in as the teacups begin to rotate around the arena. Keep track of which cup has the ghost and move away from it when the ride stops as it generates a large AOE blast from the cup.

Troubling Teacups (part 2): This time there will be 8 teacups and two ghosts. This can be a bit trickier, but if you know what you’re looking for it’s not too difficult. They will always be tethered to a teacup at the same distance (far or short) that’s either directly opposite of one another or directly after. When you identify this, lock your sights onto one and follow it. When the merry-go-round stops, move away from both cups to avoid the giant AOE. If everyone loses track of the ghosts, it’s best to go to one of them, as you don’t want to be overlapped.

Toiling Teapots: The Jack-in-the-Pot will summon numerous teacups around the arena, but instead of moving, they will be filled with poisonous tea. This tea will spill out and start to expand on the field. This will happen three times. This can be tricky but position yourself next to one of the first poisonous liquids and move into it. While there’s a little bit of overlap, doing this is generally safe.

Last Drop: A tankbuster of the person who has the most enmity that does not cleave.

Sordid Steam: A simple raidwide that happens near the end of the fight.

Traumerei

Bitter Regret: This is a visual tell that has been taken from Hades (including the creature’s rig). If you see the clown holding out its arms to the left and right, stay in the middle of the arena. If you see a large circular rune directly in front of Traumerei, that means the sides are safe.

Memorial March: The arena will be split into four. It doesn’t matter which section you start in, so long as you’re in one. A ghost will spawn in the quadrant with you, along with a new mysterious pad. By stepping on the pad, it will turn you transparent, a ghost even, and this will allow you to move through the walls. Do this to stretch the tether that you have been linked to a ghost with to ensure you don’t take a lot of damage and get a vulnerability stack.

Ghostduster/Fleshbuster: There are two variations of this throughout the fight. If it’s Ghostduster, you will want to become human to take zero damage. If it’s Fleshbuster, you’ll need to turn back into a ghost using the pad. If you fail to do this, you will die at the end of the cast.

Malicious Mist: Similar to the first boss, this is a raidwide attack that you’ll need to shield and heal through.

Memorial March (part 2): This will summon various ghosts in front of the boss, all while he begins to use his Bitter Regret attack. Traumerei will leave convenient gaps between the ghosts for you to easily dodge.

Poltergeist / Memorial March (part 3): This instance of Memorial March will be the same as the first time you did it with the sectioned off portions. Instead, there will be ghosts spawned in one of these quadrants. Identify it and go to that quadrant. You don’t want to stretch your tether into the half that these creatures are facing as you will take a lot of damage.

Ghostcrusher: This is a line stack AOE that happens while the quadrants are still up. Stack-up as best you can, or if you’re a tank, you can solo it very easily.

Bitter Regret: You may notice the walls remain on the field. This is because you’re going through yet another Memorial March, but this time it is paired with Bitter Regret. So watch which visual tell Traumerei is doing and adjust accordingly.

And that’s all you need to know to get through one of the more challenging dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV, let alone Dawntrail. This is a visual and mechanic treat we hope Square puts more effort into bringing it to the masses.

