Capcom announced that Street Fighter 6 has sold over four million copies worldwide. Street Fighter 5 still remains as the best-selling game in the series with over 7.4 million copies sold, according to IGN.

Street Fighter 6 Continues to Sell

"We're excited to announce that Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4 million units globally," said the official Street Fighter X account on Thursday. "Thank you for playing and for helping us reach this milestone!"

Capcom is planning to sell more than 10 million units of Street Fighter 6 by the end of the game's life, and it's on its way to hitting that. With exciting characters like Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from the King of Fighter series coming to the game as DLC, it could hit that goal. Terry Bogard will be joining the roster on September 24 as part of the Year 2 DLC pass, which comes with four characters in total. The longtime antagonist of the Street Fighter series M. Bison returned over the summer. The next two fighters in the DLC pass, Mai and Elena will be coming in Winter 2024 and Spring 2025.

Street Fighter 6 should continue to succeed as it's an excellent fighting game that's deep with engaging characters, a fun story mode, and a great tutorial system that helps introduce players to the genre. "Street Fighter 6 modernizes the series and feels like a true evolution that hits the likes of Hyper Fighting, Third Strike and SF4," said our review. "This is possibly the biggest swing the series has seen and it worked out."

Game Rant also loved the game, stating in its review, "The Drive System is so useful that players will find themselves trying to use it all the time, gradually learning to manage it and its consequences." It continued, "Inexperienced players will enjoy its flashy and straightforward techniques, while pros should find new ways to use it for years to come."

Retro Games are Heading Our Way

The Capcom fighting game community has been eating well lately. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is bringing back fan-favorite titles like Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Marvel Super Heroes, and even The Punisher beat-em-up. All will support online functionality and rollback netcode. It launches later this month. What came as a shock to many is that Capcom is also planning a second Fighting Collection, which includes the beloved SNK vs. Capcom games, the Power Stone series, and Project Justice among other titles.