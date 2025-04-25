Capcom has finally decided to share gameplay of Elena for Street Fighter 6, signaling the curtain call for Season 2 on the cusp of a new pro tour. While Elena still won't be playable for the next couple of months, the trailer is more than welcome at this point. Elena was initially designated to come out in "Spring", and her release will be cutting it close as it corresponds with the launch of the Switch 2 -- including its very own port of Street Fighter 6. Having first debuted in Street Fighter 3 as part of a new generation, longtime fans of the series were curious about how some of Elena's trademark techniques would be implemented for SF6.

The full trailer can be viewed on the official Street Fighter YouTube channel below:

The Healing Touch

Of course, the most interesting ability Elena has is her healing. Elena's ability to heal herself at the cost of additional resources has made her one of Street Fighter's most infamous characters, in large part due to how it functioned in Ultra Street Fighter 4. In that game, her healing ability was tied to the Ultra Meter, which primarily functioned as a comeback mechanic when a character took damage. This led to some situations where Elena could heal herself multiple times in one round, drawing out the match in her favor. Along with her long-reach and other factors, this made Elena one of USF4's most-dreaded characters in competitive brackets.