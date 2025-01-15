Capcom has announced the release date for the Mai Shiranui DLC in Street Fighter 6. The beloved ninja character who has become one of the most popular faces for developer SNK is one of the guest characters, and she will join the game on February 5, 2025.

A Fiery Competitor

Street Fighter 6 is Capcom's latest entry in the beloved fighting franchise that started back in 1987. The game came out on June 2, 2023, and it has received some content updates and paid DLC in the almost two years since its launch.

12:05 Related Street Fighter 6 Review This is our video review of the stellar Street Fighter 6, discussing its narrative multiplayer elements, and phenomenal fighting controls.

Initially, the game had 18 characters, but it has already received six additions to its roster, with Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, Akuma, M. Bison, and SNK's Terry. The next in line is Mai Shiranui, a classic fighter that SNK created for the Fatal Fury series and who has become their most popular female character.

Mai is a ninja woman (or kunoichi, in technical terms) who is an heiress to the traditional Shiranui clan. Her unique fighting style has the fighter dancing in flames and using her agile movements to bring down her opponents. From day one, she has been a mainstay in The King of Fighters series.

In Street Fighter 6, Mai will have two very different costumes from the start. The first one is inspired by her classic attire, with revealing red and white clothes that are actually a kunoichi dress. It combines traditional Japanese garb with a focus on freedom to move around as fast as possible.

Her alternate costume is a black biker jacket with some red elements and black pants. This version comes from her new appearance in the upcoming fighting game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which SNK plans to release on April 24, 2025.

Both options are part of the new trailer, which shows about two minutes of Mai's animations and gameplay. Fighting in her traditional red costume against Chun-Li and Ryu in her new biker jacket, Mai shows some moves that fans may recognize as Capcom recreated them from SNK games. The list includes Kachousen, Kagerou no Mai and Hishou Ryuuenjin.

Mai can also use her traditional special move, Chou Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi, in which she covers herself in flames and dives into the enemy full force ahead. The video's final gameplay move features a special animation for Shiranui Ryuu: Enbu Ada Zakura, a super move in which she creates a firestorm and cuts her opponent down with her flame-covered fans.

You can also see a few screenshots of Mai's new trailer in our gallery, showing some of her poses and supers: