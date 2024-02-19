Key Takeaways "Mandalorian Pursuit" focuses on mobility and style

Players will access a diverse toolkit of weapons

The game features a rich, linear story across various planets

Respawn Entertainment, the studio responsible for Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series, is gearing up to transport gamers into the heart of the Star Wars universe again with their highly anticipated first-person action-adventure game, tentatively titled "Mandalorian Pursuit." First reported to Insider Gaming, sources within the gaming industry have provided exclusive details about this ambitious project, shedding light on its gameplay mechanics, narrative direction, and expected release window.

According to sources close to the development team, "Mandalorian Pursuit" will cast players as a Mandalorian bounty hunter, operating within the turbulent era of the Galactic Empire's dominance across the galaxy. Tasked with capturing bounties, dead or alive, players will delve into the gritty underworld of the Star Wars universe, where danger lurks around every corner and alliances can shift instantly.

Mobility mechanics take priority

One of the game's essential features is its emphasis on mobility and style. Creative director Mohammad Alavi, who spearheaded the project before departing from Respawn Entertainment, envisioned a gameplay experience prioritizing fluid movement and dynamic combat encounters. Players will harness the power of a Mandalorian jetpack to execute a range of acrobatic maneuvers, including horizontal dashing, vertical jumping, and boost sliding reminiscent of Respawn's hit title, Apex Legends.

In addition to its focus on mobility, "Mandalorian Pursuit" will equip players with various weapons and gadgets, befitting a seasoned bounty hunter. From wrist-mounted rockets and grappling hooks to a specialized visor for tagging enemies and bounties, players can access a diverse toolkit to overcome the challenges they encounter throughout their journey.

A rich, linear story

While "Mandalorian Pursuit" will not feature an open-world structure, insiders suggest that the game offers a series of linear levels across various planets within the Star Wars universe. Each location will present unique challenges and opportunities for players to navigate, promising a diverse and immersive gameplay experience.

Despite the excitement surrounding "Mandalorian Pursuit," details regarding its release date remain scarce. Insiders indicate that the game is still in its early stages of development, with a potential release window projected to be at least a year or two away. Additionally, there is speculation within the gaming community regarding including a multiplayer experience. However, an official confirmation has yet to be provided by Respawn Entertainment.