Rocksteady Studios today confirmed that the long-troubled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Season 4 will indeed be its final season.

A few months out from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's first anniversary, Rocksteady has fulfilled its promise. Pre-launch, the studio promised four seasons of content with each adding a new playable character. As of tomorrow, December 10, that promise will be fulfilled with one final update arriving later in January 2025. After that, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will get no further support. However, unlike recent game shutdowns like XDefiant or Concord, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't disappearing.

Related Review: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League works on a surface level, but look beneath the surface and there isn’t enough to enjoy long-term.

Let's Take Things Offline

In addition to Deathstroke, Season 4's other big addition is offline mode. The long requested feature will finally allow players to play the main story campaign and all seasonal story content without an internet connection. You'll have full access to all earned and purchased cosmetics while playing offline. Unfortunately, the one downside to Offline mode is that you cannot swap between playing offline and online. Once a save file is taken into offline mode, it will be treated as a separate file.

Of course, you'll still be able to play online. Unlike XDefiant, Concord, and many other recent live service tragedies, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has no end date and will remain playable online long past the final content drop in January. The combination of continued support for the online mode and the addition of offline, even with the separate file caveat, helps ensure that Suicide Squad won't just up and vanish one day.

Deathstroke Makes His Long-Awaited Debut

The real selling point of Season 4 is the debut of Deathstroke, a fan-favorite who many would have loved to see on the main roster or released in an earlier season. Deathstroke comes equipped with his iconic blade and features a close-quarters focused combat style. He utilizes Kunai Grapple and gravity tech built into his Ikon suit to traverse the map. He joins Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, Joker, Mrs. Freeze, and Lawless in their struggle to stop the Brainiac threat. For this season, players will travel to a medieval version of Metropolis inspired by DC's Dark Knights of Steel.

The combination of continued support for the online mode and the addition of offline, even with the separate file caveat, helps ensure that Suicide Squad won't just up and vanish one day.

Like all previous characters and locations, owners of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can unlock Deathstroke for free. You can download the Season 4 update for the game starting tomorrow, December 10. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.